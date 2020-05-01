Explainer: What the government's five-phase plan to ease Covid-19 restrictions means for Irish sport

Gaelic Games and soccer could resume in July as part of the fourth phase of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, the government has revealed.

An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, announced on Friday evening that a five-phase roadmap would be put in place over the coming months in an effort to reopen Irish society and restart the economy.

While Mr Varadkar revealed that the current restrictions will be extended to May 18, he outlined a five-phase plan, which includes an easing of restrictions on sport, to be rolled out every three weeks after that date.

However, Mr Varadkar also revealed on Friday evening that all phases will be subject to review and future measures taken will depend on Covid-19 statistics in the Republic of Ireland improving or worsening during this time.

PHASE ONE - From May 18

Included in the first phase, will be the reopening of outdoor public sports facilities such as golf courses and tennis courts, where social distancing can be maintained.

PHASE TWO - From June 8

The second phase, scheduled for June 8, will include small sports team groups being allowed to engage in non-contact outdoor sporting and fitness activities for training purposes only.

PHASE THREE - From June 29

The third phase, scheduled for June 29, will then allow "behind closed doors" sporting activities to take place where participants will maintain social distancing.

A general view of Richmond Park, Inchicore, home of St Patrick's Athletic. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Ireland major sports, Gaelic Games, soccer and rugby could then resume action behind closed doors as part of phases four and five from July 20.

PHASE FOUR - From July 20

From July 20, the government has revealed GAA and soccer teams will be allowed to resume games, with a caveat that such matches can only take place where limitations are placed on the number attending and where social distancing can be maintained.

PHASE FIVE - From August 10

The final fifth phase is scheduled to begin on August 10, permitting the return of close physical contact sports like rugby and boxing.

An Irish Rugby Football Union spokesman said: "The IRFU welcome the plan set out by the government and will review its implications for our players, clubs and employee group."

The provinces are scheduled to return to training on May 18 and it is not yet known if this remains the plan.

One scenario could see provincial squads split into two groups of around 25 players, with one training in the morning and the other in the afternoon after the set-up has been cleaned thoroughly.

With the Guinness PRO14 likely to be cancelled due to the logistical challenges of restarting a cross-border competition, the IRFU could host an interprovincial series in August to restart the games.

Gyms and sports clubs will also be reopened in Phase 5 once effective cleaning has been carried out and social distancing is maintained.

