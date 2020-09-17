Explainer: What is facing Dublin GAA with threat of county moving to Level Three of Covid restrictions?

Dublin GAA have released updated advice to clubs and counties from the GAA's Covid advisory group. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

AS the capital teeters on a Covid-19 cliff edge, Dublin GAA is among the myriad stakeholders hoping and praying for a reprieve – and yet fearing the worst.

The GAA’s Covid Advisory Group has now brought clarity to what activity can and cannot go ahead in a particular county, depending on what level of restrictions have been imposed there.

What has yet to be fully clarified, however, is whether Dublin will definitely lurch into Level 3 ... but the presumption must be that this evening’s recommendation from the National Public Health Emergency Team will be adopted by the Government tomorrow.

If that happens – and all the indications currently point that way, predicated on sharply rising case numbers for the virus – then it will have an immediate impact on GAA clubs throughout the county.

The good news for Dessie Farrell and Mattie Kenny is that their respective Dublin senior football and hurling squads, which only reconvened this week, can continue to train away regardless of whether the county is put on higher alert.

For Farrell especially, after a hideously truncated maiden campaign, this must almost qualify as his first lucky break.

The same training exemption applies to minor and U20 inter-county squads, and also adult club championships currently drawing to a climax in many counties, Dublin included.

However, the precarious scenario currently facing one of Dublin’s biggest and most successful clubs, Ballyboden St Enda’s, puts this constantly evolving public health crisis into sharp focus.

On Sunday morning, Boden’s minor footballers are due to play Ballinteer St John’s in a Dublin MFC ‘A’ final at O’Toole Park (10.30). If Dublin were to remain at Level 2, the minor final could proceed with a maximum of 100 spectators allowed into the venue.

But if Dublin move to Level 3, that game will be postponed.

On Sunday afternoon, meanwhile, their senior hurlers will seek to topple holders Cuala in the Dublin SHC ‘A’ final at Parnell Park (4.30). Even if Level 3 restrictions are introduced, the game is safe ... but the 100 fans who currently hope to be there in Donnycarney will have to settle for a live stream via Dubs TV instead.

The Firhouse Road outfit have been given ticket allocations for both finals by the Dublin county board, but cautioned against distributing them until clarity comes from NPHET and the Government.

Having read the updated advice from Croke Park’s Covid experts, Ballyboden chairman Ciarán Maguire knows what to expect if the worst is confirmed.

“What it seems to suggest is that adult games can go ahead (at Level 3) with no spectators - but up to U18 they won’t. We’re in the minor football final on Sunday, so the suggestion is that may not go ahead. We’ve got tickets from Parnell Park today, but they asked us not to distribute them until it becomes clear whether it will or will not go ahead,” Maguire told Independent.ie.

“We’re thinking that the likelihood is the minor will not go ahead and the senior hurling will go ahead but with no spectators. But we’re not sure!”

Maguire has huge sympathy for Boden’s juvenile cohort facing the likelihood of another shutdown of matches.

“You’re only minor for two years. I presume the hope would be to get those minor finals played at some stage in three weeks’ time or whenever, when and if we get downgraded again to Level 2,” he said.

Likewise, the chairman lamented that family members will probably remain excluded from cheering on their loved ones in Sunday’s senior hurling decider.

Presuming that final is moved back behind closed Donnycarney doors, it will be “back to the panel of 40. It’s terrible for parents.” He referenced Boden veteran David Curtin facing into, almost certainly, his last ever final: “For Maurice Curtin, his dad, to go and see him - this would have to be his last championship game - would be a huge thing. Not to do that is cat. But look, I suppose health comes first.”

Therein lies the crux of this cursed coronavirus.

“There are people getting married, there are people who are supposed to be making their confirmation on Saturday, maybe don’t know whether they are or they aren’t now,” Maguire pointed out.

“GAA is very important to us, but I suppose there are lots of other things that are important to people.”

UPDATED ADVICE TO CLUBS AND COUNTIES FROM GAA’S COVID ADVISORY GROUP

Following the publication of the Irish Government’s Plan for Living with Covid 19 document on Sept 15th, the GAA’s Covid Advisory group has issued the following key updates for those involved in Gaelic Games in the 26 Counties:

· Use of Indoor Team Facilities

Dressing rooms, showers, gyms or indoor training facilities should remain closed for club activities, or for teams participating in 2nd schools or 3rd level competitions. This position will be reviewed in early October when further advice will issue.

Inter county activity has been classified as an exemption to the normal restrictive provisions by the Government. Therefore the use of such facilities currently is for Inter County Teams only (Senior, U20, Minor) and should be carried out in accordance with the Return to Training and Play for Inter County Teams advice document issued over the weekend.

Inter County players may use their relevant Club Gym once following the advice in the Inter County Return to Training and Play document.

· Club Training

If a County is classified as being at Level 1, training on a contact basis can take place as normal at all levels, but with the control measures as per the GAA’s Return to Play Document in place (i.e. Health Questionnaires etc)

All Counties are currently considered to be at Level 2 in the Government Classifications. This means teams can train outdoors on a contact basis in pods of up to 15 (underage).

Adult club teams can train as normal.

If a county moves to Level 3, underage training must be on a non-contact basis in pods of up to 15. Adult teams can continue to train as normal

If a county moves to Level 4 all outdoor training, both adult and underage, must be on a non-contact basis

A Level 5 classification means no organised outdoor gatherings (collective training) can take place.

· Attendances

There are no Counties currently classified as Level 1. If a County moves to this classification, up to 200 spectators can attend in grounds with an accredited capacity of less than 5,000 and up to 500 for grounds with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000

All Counties are currently classified as Level 2. This means up to 100 spectators can attend in grounds with an accredited capacity of less than 5,000 and up to 200 for grounds with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000 (note this does not apply to games taking place in Dublin at the moment where only 100 spectators are allowed to attend, irrespective of ground capacity).

The figures quoted above are in addition to players/match officials/stewards.

Where attendances are permitted for club games, the previously issued provisions on a parent/guardian being allowed attend at underage games should be factored into the final figure (i.e. parents/guardians should be included in the final 100 or 200 figure).

If a county moves to a Level 3 classification, no spectators are permitted, but adult club and county matches can continue to take place behind closed doors. Underage games cannot take place (U-18 or below)

At Level 4 only intercounty games can take place.

At Level 5 no games at all are permitted.

While it is not obligatory, Spectators at GAA games are encouraged to wear face masks where possible.

· Challenge Games

Challenge games at club level are permitted in Level 1 and Level 2 Counties only.

Club Challenge games in Level 3 Counties are not permitted – neither are clubs from Level 3 Counties (or Level 2 with additional restrictions) permitted to travel outside the County to play a challenge game.

Inter County Challenge games may take place in Level 3 or 4 Counties and inter county teams from such Counties may travel to other Counties to play a Challenge game (as per the Government Exemption for Inter County Teams)

· Committee Meetings

Committee meetings can only be held in Controlled Environments with a named event organiser.

Level 2 - GAA Covid Advisory group are recommending that on a Risk minimisation basis the only indoor meetings that should be held in Level 2 Counties are:

Disciplinary Meetings (max of 14 personnel)

Club Executive meetings (max of 14 personnel)

County Management meetings (max of 14 personnel)

No indoor meetings should be held in Counties at Level 3 or above. Advice on meetings should a county achieve level 1 status will be provided as required.

All Meetings must follow the guidelines laid down by the GAA’s National Health and Safety Committee and attendees should be asked to confirm they do not have any symptoms or a temperature in excess of 37.5c before attending.

· Officer Training

These events are permitted by the GAA in Level 1 and 2 Counties only – and are subject to maximums of:

Level 1 – up to a maximum of 50 people

Level 2 – up to a maximum of 20 people

All Training events must follow the guidelines laid down by the GAA’s National Health and Safety Committee and attendees should be asked to confirm they do not have any symptoms or a temperature in excess of 37.5c before attending.

· Club Bars

Club Bars – as with all other licensed premises in general society – are subject to the various restrictions and regulations in the Government’s Plan for Living with Covid 19 document. See www.gov.ie/covid19

· Other Indoor Events on GAA Property

The Advisory Group is recommending that other indoor events – such as Bingo etc – on GAA property do not take place for the moment unless a County is classified as Level 1.

Commercial use of indoor halls continues to be permitted where agreement was in place prior to March and relevant insurance is in place. Use by State bodies e.g. HSE/Schools is also permitted.

· Clubs in the Six Counties

Ulster GAA has shared these proposals with the authorities in the six counties and will issue an update in respect of emerging advice from Department for Communities and public health organisations in due course.

Online Editors