Explainer: How full lockdown Level 5 restrictions affect the world of Sport

Amateur sport has been affected once again by the latest Covid-19 restrictions

Following the announcement of full lockdown Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions by the Government this evening, here's how sport in the Republic of Ireland will be affected in the coming weeks and, possibly, months.

As expected all elite/professional sports will remain unaffected by the latest measures, meaning top level Gaelic Games, soccer and rugby training and matches - as well as horse racing and greyhound meetings - can continue behind closed doors.

However, all underage and amateur sports, both indoor and outdoor will be closed until at least the end of next month, meaning no training in groups of 15 will take place until the Government lift the full Level 5 restrictions.

Golf courses and tennis clubs will remain off limits until January 31st.

All gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools will also close from close of business on December 31.

