Explainer: Changes aplenty as GAA release 2020 fixtures programme

The mouth-watering duel between Jim Gavin’s all-conquering Dubs and Peter Keane’s exciting Kingdom side was the stand-out fixture as details of next year’s league and championship fixtures were confirmed by the GAA yesterday.

The popular Saturday Night Lights also sees reigning league champions Mayo open their title defence against Donegal in Ballybofey while the next day Tyrone host promoted Meath in Omagh with Galway welcoming Monaghan to Salthill.

The new-look Hurling League Division 1 sees 12 competing counties evenly spread into two groups of six with All-Ireland champions Tipperary also opening their campaign on January 25. They will host league and Munster champions Limerick under floodlights in Semple Stadium.

There are a host of changes to the GAA calendar with the introduction of the Tier Two football championship the most notable alteration as the four rounds are set to be completed within a month from June 20 to July 18/19.

The Tier Two semi-finals will be played as a double-header at GAA HQ on July 5. The final takes place at Jones’ Road two weeks later, possibly along with round two of the Super 8s which is also fixed for the same weekend in Croke Park.

There is a significant change to the structure of the Super 8s as it enters its third year. In an effort to avoid dead rubbers in the final round of the group stages, pairings for phases two and three will be based on the outcome of round one.

The second round will see the winners from the first weekend face off against each other while the losers will also meet, meaning that there will definitely be something at stake in the third round games unlike the past two years.

GAA Newsletter

The Munster and Leinster Councils have also agreed to alternate their senior football finals for the next two seasons with the Leinster decider to be played on a Saturday in 2020, and the Munster final the following day, with the roles reversed in 2021.

Having relinquished their traditional September dates in the calendar in recent years, the All-Ireland SFC final is fixed for August 30 with the senior hurling decider set to take place on August 16.

The GAA are also inching closer to the club season being played off completely within the calendar year as the 2020/2021 All-Ireland semi-finals were moved forward three weeks to mid-December with the finals fixed for January 2021.

There is a five-week club window (the club-only month) between the end of the league action and the start of the various championships.

Meanwhile, the traditional St Patrick’s Day slot for the All-Ireland football and hurling club finals is replaced with an U-20 All-Ireland football semi-final double-header in Croke Park, with the final to take place in late March.

2020 PROVISIONAL GAA MASTER FIXTURES GUIDE

JANUARY 4/5

All-Ireland Club Senior semi-finals – hurling and football

JANUARY 19

All-Ireland Club Senior finals in Croke Park

JANUARY 25

ALLIANZ NFL Division 1: Donegal v Mayo, Ballybofey, 7.15; Dublin v Kerry, Croke Park, 7.15

Div 2: Armagh v Cavan, Athletic Grounds, 7.0

Div 3: Derry v Leitrim, Celtic Park, 5.0; Cork v Offaly, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 6.0

Div 4 (7.0): Carlow v Wicklow, Cullen Park, Waterford v Limerick, Fraher Field,

ALLIANZ NHL (7.0 unless stated)

Div 1 Group A: Tipperary v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 5.15.

Div 1 Group B: Laois v Wexford, O’Moore Park,

Div 2A: Mayo v Kerry, MacHale Park, 2.0

Div 2B: Roscommon v Warwickshire, Dr Hyde Park, 1.0

Div 3B: Lancashire v Cavan, Abbotstown, 2.0

JANUARY 26

NFL – Rd1 (2.0 unless stated) – Div 1: Tyrone v Meath, Healy Pk; Galway v Monaghan, Pearse Stadium, 2.30

Div 2: Westmeath v Clare, Cusack Pk; Roscommon v Laois, Dr Hyde Pk; Kildare v Fermanagh, St Conleth’s Pk, 2.30

Div 3: Longford v Louth, Pearse Pk; Tipperary v Down, Clonmel

Div 4: Antrim v Wexford, Glenavy; London v Sligo, Ruislip

NHL – Rd 1

Div 1 Group A: Galway v Westmeath, Pearse Stadium, 12.30; Waterford v Cork, Walsh Pk

Div 1 Group B: Clare v Carlow, Cusack Pk; Kilkenny v Dublin, Nowlan Pk

Div 2A: Wicklow v Antrim, Aughrim; Offaly v Meath, St Brendan’s Pk

Div 2B: Kildare v London, St Conleth’s Pk, 12.30; Derry v Down, Owenbeg

Div 3A: Louth v Tyrone, Darver; Donegal v Armagh, O’Donnell Pk; Monaghan v Longford, Inniskeen

Div 3: Fermanagh v Leitrim, Brewster Pk

JANUARY 29

Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Sigerson Cup – Final

FEBRUARY 1

NFL – Rd 2 (7.0 unless stated)

Div 1: Mayo v Dublin, MacHale Pk; Kerry v Galway, Austin Stack Pk

Div 2: Cavan v Westmeath, Breffni Pk; Laois v Armagh, O’Moore Pk, 6.0

Div 3: Down v Derry, Newry

Div 4: Wexford v Carlow, Wexford Pk, 2.0

NHL – Rd 2 (7.0 unless stated)

Div 1 Group A: Cork v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Div 2B: Warwickshire v Kildare, Birmingham, 2.0

Div 3B: Sligo v Lancashire, Markievicz Pk, 1.0

FEBRUARY 2

NFL – Rd 2 (2.0 unless stated)

Div 1: Monaghan v Tyrone, St Mary’s Pk, Meath v Donegal, Páirc Tailteann, 2.30

Div 2: Clare v Kildare, Cusack Pk; Fermanagh v Roscommon, Brewster Pk

Div 3: Louth v Tipperary, Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda; Leitrim v Cork, Páirc Séan Mac Diarmada; Offaly v Longford, O’Connor Park

Div 4: Limerick v London, Kilmallock, 12.0; Wicklow v Waterford, Aughrim; Sligo v Antrim, Markievicz Pk

NHL – Rd 2 (2.0 unless stated)

Div 1 Group A: Westmeath v Waterford, Cusack Pk; Limerick v Galway, LIT Gaelic Grounds, 2.30

Div 1 Group B: Dublin v Laois, Parnell Park, Dublin; Carlow v Kilkenny, Cullen Park; Wexford v Clare, Wexford Pk

Div 2A: Meath v Wicklow, Páirc Tailteann, 12.30; Antrim v Mayo, Loughgiel; Kerry v Offaly, Austin Stack Pk

Div 2B: Down v Roscommon, Ballycran, 12.30; London v Derry, Ruislip

Div 3A: Longford v Louth, Pearse Pk; Armagh v Monaghan, Athletic Grounds; Tyrone v Donegal, Healy Pk

Div 3B: Cavan v Fermanagh, Breffni Pk

FEBRUARY 7-9

Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Féile, DCU

FEBRUARY 8

NFL – Rd 3 (7.0 unless stated)

Div 1: Dublin v Monaghan, Croke Park

Div 2: Armagh v Kildare, Athletic Grounds

Div 4: Waterford v Wexford, Fraher Field

FEBRUARY 9

NFL – Rd 3 (2.0 unless stated)

Div 1: Meath v Mayo, Páirc Tailteann; Donegal v Galway, O’Donnell Pk; Tyrone v Kerry, Healy Pk

Div 2: Westmeath v Fermanagh, Cusack Pk; Laois v Cavan, O’Moore Pk; Roscommon v Clare, Dr Hyde Pk

Div 3: Derry v Tipperary, Owenbeg, 1.0; Longford v Leitrim, Pearse Pk; Louth v Offaly, Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda; Cork v Down, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Div 4: Carlow v Limerick, Cullen Park; Wicklow v Sligo, Aughrim; London v Antrim, Ruislip

FEBRUARY 12

Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Fitzgibbon Cup Final

FEBRUARY 15

NHL – Rd 3 (7.0 unless stated)

Div 1 Group A: Limerick v Waterford, LIT Gaelic Grounds

Div 1 Group B: Carlow v Dublin, Cullen Park, 5.0

Div 2A: Meath v Kerry, St Loman’s Pk, 2.0

Div 2B: Down v Warwickshire, Ballycran, 1.0

FEBRUARY 16

NHL – Rd 3 (2.0 unless stated)

Div 1 Group A: Westmeath v Cork, Cusack Pk; Galway v Tipperary, Pearse Stadium

Div 1 Group B: Clare v Laois, Cusack Pk; Wexford v Kilkenny, Wexford Pk

Div 2A: Mayo v Wicklow, MacHale Pk, 1.0; Offaly v Antrim, O’Connor Pk

Div 2B: Roscommon v London, Dr Hyde Pk, 1.0; Derry v Kildare, Owenbeg

Div 3A: Longford v Armagh, Pearse Pk; Louth v Donegal, Darver; Monaghan v Tyrone, St Mary’s Pk

Div 3B: Fermanagh v Sligo, Brewster Pk; Leitrim v Cavan, Páirc Séan Mac Diarmada

FEBRUARY 22

NFL – Rd 4 (7.0 unless stated)

Div 1: Dublin v Donegal, Croke Park

Div 2: Fermanagh v Cavan, Brewster Pk

Div 3: Down v Longford, Newry; Tipperary v Cork, Semple Stadium, Thurles

Div 4: Sligo v Waterford, Markievicz Pk, 2.0

NHL – Rd 4 (7.0 unless stated)

Div 1 Group B: Dublin v Wexford, Croke Park, 5.0; Laois v Carlow, O’Moore Pk

Div 2A: Wicklow v Kerry, Aughrim, 2.0

Div 2B: Derry v Warwickshire, Owenbeg, 1.0

Div 3B: Lancashire v Fermanagh, NGDC, Abbotstown, 2.30

FEBRUARY 23

NFL – Rd 4 (2.0 unless stated)

Div 1: Kerry v Meath, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 1.0; Galway v Tyrone, St Jarlath’s Park, Tuam; Monaghan v Mayo, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones

Div 2: Clare v Laois, Cusack Pk; Westmeath v

Armagh, Cusack Pk; Kildare v Roscommon, St Conleth’s Pk, 2.30

Div 3: Derry v Louth, Owenbeg; Leitrim v Offaly, Páirc Séan Mac Diarmada

Div 4: Wexford v London (12noon), Wexford Pk; Limerick v Wicklow, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale; Antrim v Carlow, Glenavy, 2.30

NHL – Rd 4 (2.0 unless stated)

Div 1 Group A: Waterford v Galway, Walsh Pk; Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh; Tipperary v Westmeath, MacDonagh Park, Nenagh

Div 1 Group B: Kilkenny v Clare, Nowlan Pk

Div 2A: Antrim v Meath, Loughgiel, 12.30; Mayo v Offaly, MacHale Pk

Div 2B: Kildare v Roscommon, St Conleth’s Pk, 12.30; London v Down, Ruislip

Div 3A: Armagh v Louth, Athletic Grounds; Donegal v Monaghan, O’Donnell Pk; Tyrone v Longford, Healy Pk

Div 3B: Sligo v Leitrim, Markievicz Pk

FEBRUARY 29

NFL – Rd 5 (7.0 unless stated)

Div 1: Mayo v Kerry, MacHale Pk, 7.15; Tyrone v Dublin, Healy Pk, 7.15

Div 2: Laois v Kildare, O’Moore Pk

Div 4: London v Wicklow, Ruislip, 1.0; Wexford v Sligo, Wexford Pk, 2.0; Waterford v Carlow, Fraher Field

MARCH 1

NFL – Rd 5 (2.0 unless stated)

Div 1: Meath v Galway, Páirc Tailteann, 2.30; Donegal v Monaghan, Fr Tierney Park, Ballyshannon

Div 2: Fermanagh v Armagh, Brewster Pk; Roscommon v Westmeath, Dr Hyde Pk; Cavan v Clare, Breffni Pk, 2.30

Div 3: Louth v Leitrim, Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda; Cork v Derry, Páirc Uí Chaoimh; Longford v Tipperary, Pearse Pk, 2.30; Offaly v Down, O’Connor Park, 2.30

Div 4: Antrim v Limerick, Glenavy

NHL – Rd 5 (2.0 unless stated)

Div 1 Group A: Galway v Cork, Pearse Stadium; Limerick v Westmeath, LIT Gaelic Grounds; Tipperary v Waterford, Semple Stadium, Thurles

Div 1 Group B: Clare v Dublin, Cusack Pk; Laois v Kilkenny, O’Moore Pk; Wexford v Carlow, Wexford Pk

Div 2A (12.30): Meath v Mayo, St Loman’s Pk; Kerry v Antrim, Austin Stack Pk; Offaly v Wicklow, O’Connor Pk

Div 2B: Down v Kildare, Ballycran; Roscommon v Derry, Athleague; Warwickshire v London, Birmingham

Div 3A (12.30): Longford v Donegal, Pearse Pk; Monaghan v Louth, Inniskeen; Armagh v Tyrone, Athletic Grounds

Div 3B (12.30): Cavan v Sligo, Breffni Pk; Leitrim v Lancashire, Páirc Séan Mac Diarmada

MARCH 7-8

NHL – Div 1 – Quarter-Finals: 2nd Team Div 1 Group A v 3rd Team Div 1 Group B; 3rd Team Div 1 Group A v 2nd Team Div 1 Group B

Relegation Play-off: 6th Team Div 1 Group A v 6th Team Div 1 Group B

NHL – Finals: 2A, 2B, 3A & 3B

NHL – 5th v 6th Relegation Play-off: 2B

MARCH 14

NFL – Rd 6 (7.0 unless stated)

Div 1: Donegal v Tyrone, MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey

Div 2: Armagh v Roscommon, Athletic Grounds, 6.30

Div 4: Waterford v London, Fraher Field, 5.0; Carlow v Sligo, Cullen Park

MARCH 14-15

NHL Div 1 – Semi-Finals

MARCH 15

NFL – Rd 6 (2.0 unless stated)

Div 1: Galway v Mayo, Pearse Stadium; Dublin v Meath, Croke Park; Monaghan v Kerry, Inniskeen

Div 2: Clare v Fermanagh, Cusack Pk; Westmeath v Laois, Cusack Pk; Kildare v Cavan, St Conleth’s Pk

Div 3: Down v Leitrim, Newry; Cork v Louth, Páirc Uí Chaoimh; Derry v Longford, Celtic Park, Derry; Tipperary v Offaly, Semple Stadium, Thurles

Div 4: Wicklow v Antrim, Aughrim; Limerick v Wexford, Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale

MARCH 17

Eirgrid All-Ireland U-20 FC

Semi-finals – Croke Park: Connacht v Munster; Leinster v Ulster

MARCH 22

NFL – Rd 7 (2.0 unless stated)

Div 1: Kerry v Donegal, Austin Stack Pk; Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium; Mayo v Tyrone, MacHale Pk; Monaghan v Meath, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones

Div 2: Cavan v Roscommon, Breffni Pk; Clare v Armagh, Cusack Pk; Kildare v Westmeath, St Conleth’s Pk; Fermanagh v Laois, Brewster Pk

Div 3: Longford v Cork, Pearse Pk; Louth v Down, Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda; Leitrim v Tipperary, Páirc Séan Mac Diarmada; Offaly v Derry, O’Connor Park

Div 4 (1.0): Antrim v Waterford, Glenavy; Wexford v Wicklow, Wexford Pk; London v Carlow, Ruislip; Sligo v Limerick, Markievicz Pk

NHL Div 1 – Final

MARCH 28

NFL Div 3 & 4 Finals, Croke Park

Masita All-Ireland Hurling P.P. Schools Finals, Semple Stadium, Thurles

MARCH 28-29

Eirgrid All-Ireland U-20 FC – Final

MARCH 29

NFL Div 1 & 2 Finals, Croke Park

APRIL 4

Masita All-Ireland Football P.P. Schools Finals, Croke Park

APRIL 25

Craobh na hÉireann, Scór Sinsir

MAY 2

Connacht SFC – Quarter-Final: London v Roscommon

MAY 3

Connacht SFC – Quarter-Final: New York v Galway

MAY 9

Munster SFC – Quarter-Finals: Waterford v Limerick; Tipperary v Clare

MAY 9-10

Leinster SFC – Rd 1: Louth v Longford; Wexford v Wicklow; Carlow v Offaly

Joe McDonagh Cup – Rd 1: Antrim v Westmeath; Kerry v Meath

Christy Ring Cup – Rd 1

Group 1: Offaly v Derry; Sligo v Wicklow

Group 2: Roscommon v Kildare; Down v London

Nicky Rackard Cup – Rd 1

Group 1: Armagh v Donegal; Leitrim v Longford

Group 2: Mayo v Warwickshire; Tyrone v Monaghan

MAY 10

Connacht SFC – Quarter-Final: Mayo v Leitrim

Ulster SFC –Preliminary Round: Monaghan v Cavan

Leinster SHC – Rd 1: Dublin v Kilkenny; Laois v Galway

Munster SHC – Rd 1: Cork v Limerick; Waterford v Tipperary

MAY 16

Ulster SFC – Quarter-Final: Derry v Armagh

MAY 16-17

Joe McDonagh Cup – Rd 2: Westmeath v Kerry; Carlow v Antrim

Christy Ring Cup – Rd 2

Group 1: Wicklow v Offaly; Derry v Sligo

Group 2: London v Roscommon; Kildare v Down

Nicky Rackard Cup – Rd 2

Group 1: Longford v Armagh; Donegal v Leitrim

Group 2: Monaghan v Mayo; Warwickshire v Tyrone

Lory Meagher Cup – Rd 1: Cavan v Lancashire; Louth v Fermanagh

MAY 17

Connacht SFC – Semi-Final: New York/Galway v Sligo

Ulster SFC – Quarter-Final: Donegal v Tyrone

Leinster SHC – Rd 2: Kilkenny v Laois; Wexford v Dublin

Munster SHC – Rd 2: Limerick v Waterford; Tipperary v Clare

MAY 23

Ulster SFC – Quarter-Final: Monaghan/Cavan v Antrim

Leinster SHC – Rd 3A: Wexford v Galway

MAY 23-24

Leinster SFC – Quarter-Finals: Louth/Longford v Laois; Wexford/Wicklow v Meath; Carlow/Offaly v Kildare; Westmeath v Dublin

Joe McDonagh Cup – Rd 3A: Carlow v Meath

Lory Meagher Cup – Rd 2: Fermanagh v Cavan; Lancashire v Louth

MAY 24

Connacht SFC – Semi-Final: London/Roscommon v Mayo/Leitrim

Munster SFC – Semi-Final: Cork v Kerry

Ulster SFC – Quarter-Final: Fermanagh v Down

MAY 28-JUNE 1

Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta

MAY 30

Munster SFC – Semi-final: Waterford/Limerick v Clare/Tipperary

MAY 30-31

Ulster SFC – Semi-final: Donegal/Tyrone v Derry/Armagh

Joe McDonagh Cup – Rd 3B: Antrim v Kerry

Christy Ring Cup – Rd 3

Group 1: Offaly v Sligo; Wicklow v Derry

Group 2: Roscommon v Down; London v Kildare

Nicky Rackard Cup – Rd 3

Group 1: Armagh v Leitrim; Longford v Donegal

Group 2: Mayo v Tyrone; Monaghan v Warwickshire

MAY 31

Leinster SHC – Rd 3B: Dublin v Laois

Munster SHC – Rd 3: Clare v Limerick; Waterford v Cork

JUNE 5-7

Féile na nGael (Dublin, Kildare & Meath)

JUNE 6

Leinster SHC – Rd 4: Laois v Wexford

Munster SHC – Rd 4: Limerick v Tipperary

JUNE 6-7

Joe McDonagh Cup – Rd 4: Kerry v Carlow; Meath v Westmeath

Lory Meagher Cup – Rd 2: Cavan v Louth; Fermanagh v Lancashire

JUNE 7

Leinster SFC – Semi-finals: *Draw after Quarter-finals.

Ulster SFC – Semi-final: Fermanagh/Down v Monaghan/Cavan/Antrim

Leinster SHC – Rd 4: Galway v Kilkenny

Munster SHC – Rd 4: Cork v Clare

JUNE 13

Leinster SHC – Rd 5: Kilkenny v Wexford; Galway v Dublin

JUNE 13-14

Joe McDonagh Cup – Rd 5: Westmeath v Carlow; Meath v Antrim

Christy Ring Cup – Semi-finals: 1st Placed Team Group 1 v 2nd Placed Team Group 2; 1st Placed Team Group 2 v 2nd Placed Team Group 1

Christy Ring Cup – Relegation Play-off: 4th Placed Team Group 1 v 4th Placed Team Group 2

Nicky Rackard Cup – Semi-finals: 1st Placed Team Group 1 v 2nd Placed Team Group 2; 1st Placed Team Group 2 v 2nd Placed Team Group 1

Nicky Rackard Cup – Relegation Play-off: 4th Placed Team Group 1 v 4th Placed Team Group 2

JUNE 14

Connacht SFC – Final

Munster SHC – Rd 5: Tipperary v Cork; Clare v Waterford

JUNE 20

Leinster SFC – Final, Croke Park

All-Ireland SFC – Preliminary Rd (Tier 1)

All-Ireland SFC – Rd 1 (Tier 2)

JUNE 21

Munster SFC – Final

Ulster SFC – Final

JUNE 26-28

Féile na nÓg (Derry, Donegal & Tyrone)

JUNE 27

All-Ireland SFC – Rd 1 (Tier 1)

All-Ireland SFC – Quarter-Finals (Tier 2)

Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard Cup & Lory Meagher Finals, Croke Park

JUNE 28

Munster SHC – Final

Leinster SHC – Final, Croke Park

Joe McDonagh Cup – Final, Croke Park

JULY 4-5

Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Rd 2 (Tier 1)

Football All-Ireland Junior Championship Semi-Finals: Connacht v Munster; Britain v Leinster

All-Ireland SHC – Preliminary Quarter-Finals: Winner Joe McDonagh Cup v 3rd Placed Team Munster Group; Runner-Up Joe McDonagh Cup v 3rd Placed Team Leinster Group

Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U-20B HC – (Richie McElligott Cup) – Rd 1

Electric Ireland All-Ireland MHC Quarter-Final – Rd 1: Munster Runner-Up v Galway

JULY 5

All-Ireland SFC – Semi-finals (Tier 2),

Croke Park

JULY 11-12

All-Ireland SFC – Quarter-Final Group Stage Phase 1

Group 1: (A) Connacht Provincial Winner v Leinster Runner-Up or team that defeats them in Rd 4; (B) Ulster Provincial Winner v Munster Runner-Up or team that defeats them in Rd 4

Group 2: (A) Leinster Provincial Winner v Ulster Runner-Up or team that defeats them in Rd 4; (B) Munster Provincial Winner v Connacht Runner-Up or team that defeats them in Rd 4

All-Ireland SHC – Quarter-Finals: Leinster Runner-Up v Winner Joe McDonagh Cup/3rd Placed Munster Group; Munster Runner-Up v Runner-Up Joe McDonagh Cup/3rd Placed Leinster Group

Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U-20B HC – (Richie McElligott Cup) – Quarter-finals

Electric Ireland All-Ireland MHC – Quarter-final Rd 2: Winner of Rd 1 v Leinster Runner-Up

JULY 18-19

All-Ireland SFC – Quarter-final Group Stage Phase 2 (Tier 1)

Group 1: Winner of Phase 1 (A) v Winner of Phase 1 (B); Loser of Phase 1 (A) v Loser of Phase 1 (B)

Group 2: Winner of Phase 1 (A) v Winner of Phase 1 (B); Loser of Phase 1 (A) v Loser of Phase 1 (B)

All-Ireland SFC – Final (Tier 2), Croke Park

All-Ireland JFC – Final

Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U-20B HC – (Richie McElligott Cup) – Semi-Finals

Electric Ireland All-Ireland MHC – Quarter-Final Rd 3: Loser of Rd 1 v Leinster Runner-Up

JULY 25

All-Ireland SHC – Semi-Final (Replay August 1/2): Leinster Winner v Quarter-Final Winner

Electric Ireland All-Ireland MHC – Semi-Final

JULY 25-26

Electric Ireland All-Ireland MFC – Quarter-Finals: Connacht Winner v Ulster Runners Up; Ulster Winner v Connacht Runners Up; Leinster Winner v Munster Runners Up; Munster Winner v Leinster Runners Up

All-Ireland SHC – Relegation Play-off (If required)

JULY 26

All-Ireland SHC – Semi-Final (Replay August 1/2): Munster Winner v Quarter-Final Winner

Electric Ireland All-Ireland MHC

– Semi-Final

AUGUST 1

M. Donnelly All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals: Annaverna Mountain, Ravensdale, Co Louth

AUGUST 1-2

All-Ireland SFC – Quarter-Final Group Stage Phase 3 (Tier 1)

Group 1: Winner of Phase 1 (A) v Loser of Phase 1 (B); Winner of Phase 1 (B) v Loser of Phase 1 (A)

Group 2: Winner of Phase 1 (A) v Loser of Phase 1 (B); Winner of Phase 1 (B) v Loser of Phase 1 (A)

Bord Gáis All-Ireland U-20 HC – Semi-Finals: Leinster Winner v Munster Runner-Up; Munster Winner v Leinster Runner-Up

Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U-20B HC – (Richie McElligot Cup) – Final

AUGUST 8

All-Ireland SFC – Semi-Final (Tier 1) (Replay August 15): Quarter-Final Group Winner v Quarter-Final Group Runner Up

Electric Ireland All-Ireland MFC – Semi-Final

AUGUST 9

All-Ireland SFC – Semi-Final (Tier 1) (Replay August 15): Quarter-Final Group Winner v Quarter-Final Group Runner Up

Electric Ireland All-Ireland MFC – Semi-Final

AUGUST 16

All-Ireland SHC – Final

(Replay September 5)

Electric Ireland All-Ireland MHC – Final

AUGUST 22-23

Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U-20 HC – Final

AUGUST 30

All-Ireland SFC – Final (Tier 1) (Replay September 12)

Electric Ireland All-Ireland MFC – Final

SEPTEMBER 6

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie

Championship Finals

SEPTEMBER 13

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Finals

SEPTEMBER 14-15

International Rules Test 1

SEPTEMBER 21

Bloody Sunday Commemoration

International Rules Test 2

SEPTEMBER 5-6

AIB All-Ireland IF Club Championship 20/21 – Semi-Finals: Connacht v Leinster; Munster v Ulster

All-Ireland JF Club Championship 20/21 – Semi-Finals: Connacht v Leinster; Munster v Ulster

All-Ireland IH Club Championship 20/21 – Semi-Finals: Connacht v Leinster; Munster v Ulster

All-Ireland JH Club Championship 20/21 – Semi-Finals: Connacht v Leinster; Munster v Ulster

SEPTEMBER 12-13

All-Ireland SF Club Championship 20/21 – Semi-Finals, Croke Park: Connacht v Leinster; Munster v Ulster

All-Ireland SH Club Championship 20/21 – Semi-Finals, Croke Park: Connacht v Leinster; Munster v Ulster

Online Editors