Explained: Here's why ladies football and camogie clubs won't receive money from JP McManus' GAA donation

JP McManus came in for widespread praise earlier this week after donating €100,000 to every GAA county board in Ireland, handing over €3.2m of his own money.

The multi-millionaire, who has sponsored Limerick GAA for a number of years, sent a cheque to each county board along with a letter explaining that the money is for the development of local clubs.

Ladies football and camogie clubs most likely won't receive any funding from the generous donation, however, with RTÉ Radio One's Liveline taking a number of calls from people angry about this development.

The reason why the money won't go towards ladies football or camogie is because the two sports are run separately to the GAA, and have their own governing bodies and county boards.

McManus donated his money to GAA county boards, so it will be the football and hurling clubs around the country who will benefit from the €3.2m handed over.

McManus has had a lifelong passion for the GAA and the horse racing magnate was celebrated in the Limerick dressing room after the All-Ireland hurling final win over Galway, after which he spoke to the Limerick Leader about the impact that winning the Liam McCarthy Cup made on him and his wife Noreen.

"Waking up? I don’t know if I went to sleep," he said when asked what it was like to wake up with Limerick as All-Ireland champions.

"I wanted to make sure I wasn’t dreaming.

"When we won, I could see the relief. And the happiness. She [McManus' wife Noreen] said, 'This is the best thing that ever happened.' And for her, I believe it is – in a sporting world anyway. As a kid, she was at all the matches. I mean, the tears were flowing. They were rolling down her cheeks."

