Exclusive Survey: Majority of county GAA chiefs oppose cut to Dublin's funds

Just one-in-five chairpersons who participated in an Irish Independent survey are in favour of cutting Dublin’s central allocation of GAA funding.

By contrast, a majority explicitly stated that Dublin’s share of coaching and games development monies should remain intact.

Some 25 of the 32 sitting county chairpersons have contributed to the survey, undertaken to gauge opinion in each county on a range of topics in advance of Congress next weekend.

Despite intense media coverage of the issue over the past year, the survey’s findings reveal no widespread appetite to defund Dublin among the highest elected offices in each county board, with just five out of 25 respondents saying a reduction was required.

A further six said an immediate review of such funding was necessary, without specifically calling for a decrease to Dublin’s share.

GAA accounts released this week showed Dublin again received the biggest slice (€745,695) of their games development programme last year – though the figure represented a significant drop on their 2019 allocation of €1,337,630.

The survey does, however, reveal a broad desire for coaching grants to be increased across the board, with several chairpersons also highlighting the escalation in operational costs they are now facing.

A number of those asked indicated that they would ideally employ a similar coaching model to Dublin’s, where games development officers are part-funded by the GAA and partly paid by clubs.

Notably, none of the respondents suggested splitting Dublin as a realistic means of ending their recent dominance of the All-Ireland SFC, with several openly predicting such a drastic provision will never happen.

Each chairperson was asked about a range of issues, including the proposed measures to discourage cynicism in hurling, the structure of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship and the most pressing challenges facing counties when Ireland emerges from the pandemic.

Full results of the survey will be revealed along with extensive analysis in both tomorrow’s and Monday’s editions of the and on independent.ie.

Online Editors