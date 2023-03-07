Ex-Limerick hurler Wayne McNamara slams rise in diving as ‘stain’ on the game

Former Limerick hurler Wayne McNamara has branded simulation as a “stain” on the GAA and called for stern action, retrospective if needed, to be taken against those who feign injury.

“It’s always irked me, to be honest. It’s something that I don’t like. Going down to win a cute free, there’s a difference between that and actually going down after a touch and trying to get a lad a yellow card or a red card,” McNamara told ourgame.ie.

“There’s a huge difference. That’s why I’d call these guys out that do it. It’s not healthy for our game. It was never there and it’s not something we grew up with, but it is a real stain at the moment.”

McNamara regularly highlights such instances across social media and the former Treaty star believes that “it happens enough to know that we should be dealing with it”.

“It shouldn’t be in your head trying to get lads sent off,” the Adare native added. “We saw a few instances last year, it overtakes the papers and the media then and then the person that did it can get criticised as well, which isn’t nice, but he’s also made his own bed as well, so you have to lie in it.”

As regards the punishment, McNamara makes no bones about dishing out cards.

“One hundred per cent. Referees have a tough enough job already. You can’t expect them to see everything, it’s impossible.

“If you’ve a guy who’s trying to make his job more difficult again, and trying to get a lad sent off, there definitely should be a card for that,” he added.

“I’d be big in favour of retribution on that person if he’s trying to feign injury, absolutely, he should be called out. Be it by a yellow card, retrospective action or whatever it might be.”