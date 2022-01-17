Ex-Dublin star Michael Darragh Macauley reveals 2017 cruciate injury caused by skateboard tumble

Michael Darragh Macauley has revealed the cruciate ligament injury that ruined his 2017 season was caused by a fall whilst skateboarding at a wedding.

Media reports in May of that year speculated that Macauley would sit out Dublin’s three-in-a-row bid after suffering a torn ACL, although management denied at the time that the injury was cruciate-related.

Macauley came back to feature in the last minutes of Dublin’s All-Ireland quarter-final win over Monaghan, but played no part in the subsequent semi-final against Tyrone or in the final, a one-point victory over Mayo.

The revelation that Macauley actually suffered the injury after falling off a skateboard comes on this week’s episode of Laochra Gael, which broadcasts on Thursday night at 9.30 on TG4.

“I did it on a skateboard, is the true story,” he revealed. “In the wee hours of the morning at a wedding.

“I got back for a few minutes in the All-Ireland (against Monaghan) but it was probably too late to get back into the team. It was a tough one to sit out for that final.”

Macauley ended his career in 2020 with eight All-Ireland medals and one of the most successful careers in modern Gaelic football.

The episode, however, also deals with the fallout of being omitted from the team and the friction it generated between the Ballyboden man and manager Jim Gavin.

In 2015, two years after being crowned Footballer of the Year in what was Gavin’s first season in charge – Macauley was dropped for the All-Ireland semi-final replay against Mayo, a decision he admits in the programme he felt “hard done by”.

“On that occasion I felt hard done by,” he recalled. “Whether I was or not is a completely different story. I was never shy of telling Jim that I felt hard done by.

“I distinctly remember (being) in a hotel room with him and having choice words with him. That’s the way it is, I’m a competitor, I’m there to play the game. I felt that genuinely I was the best person to get us across the line from the start.

“That’s my belief and that’s what I was trying to get across.”

“Jim’s a tough communicator. He has his own style. Jim keeps to himself. He won’t give a whole lot away. I was probably looking for him to give something away, to react or to bite on something.

“He was just like an understanding priest, just nodding and taking my verbal abuse at the time.”

Macauley also revealed how he “took to Google” to ensure he would recognise Aidan O’Mahony before a National League game between Dublin and Kerry in 2010, because often, he wouldn’t know what prominent opposition players looked like.

That match, which ended in a first Dublin win on Kerry soil in 28 years, proved to be Macauley’s breakthrough Dublin performance, lining out at centre-forward and directly contributing to 1-6 of his team’s winning tally of 1-12.

“I distinctly remember people telling me I was marking Aidan O’Mahony on the day. I didn’t know who Aidan O’Mahony was.

“So I took to Google . . .”

Macauley also discusses the death of his parents, admitting that “Christmas has never been great since” they passed away.

Aged 12 when his mother, Rosaleen, died of lung cancer, Macauley recalled his father informing him that she was sick.

“Dad said mum had this thing going on in her lungs, the big ‘C’. Like everything, it’s just a sickness and you really don’t think anymore about it. There’s a few trips to the hospital and she wasn’t really getting any better.

“I’ve distinctive memories of going down Foster Avenue and my dad was explaining that she wasn’t going to make it and we had to say goodbye to her. So it was tough.”

Then, in November 2012, Macauley’s father, Michael, died from pulmonary fibrosis as he awaited a lung transplant, at age 71.

“It was a steady downhill battle, that just gradually gets worse,” he explained.

“It was a bit of a rollercoaster with that. There’s always this ray of hope with a transplant, but it just didn’t come.

“But on a day-to-day basis I just asked myself the same question: what would your mam or dad want you to do right now? It’s so simple, but it just gets me out of that hole.

“If my Da saw me moping around he’d give me a kick up the a**e. My Ma would say, ‘What are you doing? Get on with yourself.’ That’s the only thing that got me through.”

‘Laochra Gael: Michael Darragh Macauley’, Thursday, January 20, 9.30pm, TG4