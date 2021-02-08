Ex-Donegal star Eamon McGee fears GAA will lose a generation of players as a result of Covid-19

Former Donegal star Eamon McGee fears that the GAA could lose out on a "generation" of players as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

GAA action has ground to a halt once again amid the current lockdown with no return date in sight and after an interrupted season in 2020, McGee is worried that other sports could steal a march our native games.

The 2012 All-Ireland SFC winner urges caution before the GAA resumes activity in unprecedented times, but the Gaoth Dobhair clubman believes that the enforced absence could be felt in the future.

"In terms of this generation are we going to lose out on players in the GAA? Who is going to get the step ahead? Is it soccer or rugby?" McGee told BBC Sport.

"The PlayStation could be the biggest winner of this whole thing where young kids are saying 'this is a handy one for me, I think I'll stick with this'.

"The longer they are sitting on the couch and away from that competitive training and that whole routine, the harder it is to get back into it. With kids, once you lose that window, it's very, very hard to get them back.

"I remember going to Clones as a young lad. That's where the seeds are planted or going to MacCumhaill Park for an Ulster Championship game.

"You're walking up that hill (at Clones) and you have the smells and the atmosphere. That's when young people, boys and girls, decide 'this is what I want. This is why I'll pick gaelic over soccer and rugby'."

Online Editors