Ewan MacKenna: There is one hugely bothersome aspect that still lingers around the Sean Cavanagh incident

A few years ago, a small crowd gathered around, as a friend in a bar started to tell a tale. Dipping a toe into what he believed to be the halcyon days of Gaelic football, he recanted as proof and with joy a fight at a club game way back in the late 1960s. The goalkeeper of the home team was employed in construction and had come straight from a job to stand between the posts, leaving his tools in a bag beside the umpire. They turned out to be useful as, during the mayhem that ensued, he grabbed a spanner and went to work on the opposition forwards during the melee.

Those listening laughed hard, and this is the essence of a problem for the sport.

People who love it often tend to romanticise violence and rule breaking, as well as glorifying those that were 'hard' when it's no more than a byword for anything from stupidity to thuggery. From the character-status earned by Mayo Mick after taking to the field in the 2014 All Ireland semi-final to the notion that dragging opponents to the ground in a headlock is part of the game to the point it's deemed no more than a break-it-up offence, so much crosses a line that is accepted.

Only you cannot enjoy this and then bemoan it or be outraged when it suits. It's all or nothing.

The above tale wasn't in Tyrone and there's a need to mention that around another key issue in this sphere which is deflection. After some brutal incidents in the county of late, many there have tried to come across as the victims of bias. On Today FM last week for instance Peter Canavan perfectly encapsulated this attitude by claiming there was an agenda against his county.

Here's the thing though. There's not many outside of the place that would have cared much for an intermediate clash between Strabane and Stewartstown had they not decided to beat lumps out of one another while camera phones rolled. And there's not many outside of the place that would have cared much for a first-round championship tie between Moy and Edendork had there not been 27 cards brandished before a photo emerged of Seán Cavanagh's distorted and grotesque face after he suffered a broken nose, other bad injuries, and a concussion to boot.

The acts of their clubs and players drew the attention to those games rather than some made-up campaign to smear them. But there is a refusal to own it, which makes solving it harder still.

Tyrone and the five other northern counties are particularly insular places. Why look out when you've always had to look in, and that is the fault of unfortunate and unfair circumstance. However the suspicion towards and annoyance at outsiders pointing out the obvious flaws has by now morphed into a basic lack of accountability, as if they'd do anything to smash the mirror just so they don't have to stare into it.

That's not to say it's a Tyrone-only problem - of course it is not - for it's nationwide. Go through any county and you'll find quite a rap sheet but that doesn't mean Tyrone should be ignored for one man robbing a bank doesn't make it okay for the next man to do so.

Nor is it to say this is some sort of crisis in the game either for even with more scrutiny and visibility making it more high profile and prominent, it's the exception rather than the rule. Although that isn't to give such incidents any pass.

However the reaction from Tyrone is a real concern as it's both typical and it is one we've seen elsewhere around cynicism, dirt and nastiness. In the days after those games the question that needed to be asked of the county was what were they going to do about it? Deep down we knew the answer and in recent days our suspicions were confirmed around the Cavanagh case.

"The Tyrone Competitions Control Committee (CCC), on request, considered the referee's report of the game and viewed a video recording of the incident in which Sean was injured," their statement read. "Their CCC was satisfied that the referee was well-positioned, in clear view of the incident, and adjudicated on the matter appropriately."

With Cavanagh there may have been no more than unfortunate and accidental contact, but the truth is we do not know, even after the investigation. Just use logic as a starting point as the star man who had the temerity to speak out in his book ends up badly injured in the very next championship game he plays in. Coincidence?

Speak to those who were there. A teammate of Cavanagh got in touch on Sunday under the promise of anonymity, for to tell the truth amidst such baffling omerta has consequences. With the county board having filmed the game, he informed that his club hadn't seen the video until after that ruling. They later confirmed as much. He did add that they later got to see a re-run of the incident and weren't satisfied with the verdict. This too was confirmed with Moy speaking out, saying they were dismayed by the result and that they'd appeal. Does that sound like there was nothing to see here, and if that wasn't the case why did the Tyrone board say as much?

On top of this one source who spoke directly with Cavanagh himself said the player felt he was targeted. This would make sense - in terms of his view rather than in terms of proven intent - as his comments on social media about the incident said nothing about it being accidental.

Such a verdict is, of course, subjective. However there is one hugely bothersome aspect that lingers. With so many parties quickly feeling slighted by what they saw as an insinuation, to clear this up and prove people wrong, all they had to do was release the tape. So why didn't they? The original reason for withholding it was due to an ongoing investigation but when contacted this week looking for footage, the Tyrone County Board ignored our requests.

If there's nothing to hide, then why hide it?

Sweep, sweep becomes the prevailing feeling, and with a duty of care to those that play, to not be completely open and transparent isn't good enough.

Instead of offering such easily-given clarity and clarification as they can show us rather than tell us, Edendork too have instead gone on the offensive via lawyers. "The club warns that the individual player and club are taking legal advice in respect of comments published on social media inferring and expressly stating that this was a deliberate act," they said.

But we are used to that for its the culture in the sport. All you've to do is look at the knee-jerk need to always appeal, regardless of what you've done.

Earlier in the summer we had the unseemly sight of the under-20s of Tyrone and Armagh involved in a mass brawl, caught on tape. Ten of the latter's players were banned and still they had the nerve to look to wriggle free, in the end getting eight off for the Ulster final. It reeked of shamelessness. It still does. In fact this is why John Mullane is still considered a hero for not appealing his red card from the Munster final in 2004. "I decided not to go through with it," he later said. "What I did to Brian Murphy, I should've got jail... You do the crime, you do the time."

That such a basic notion of doing the right thing is enough to become a hero should be troubling. But in GAA it's usually someone else's fault, there's always an excuse, there's always a fingers pointing back.

Just last month when highlighting how a Kildare forward was left ink-black from being pinched in his midriff against Galway, the reaction was somewhere between needing to man up and being bad losers. When a player from St James' in Wexford tried to floor a physio with a shoulder at the weekend it's chalked down as hilarity. When Stephen Wallace as a club manager threw a short right hook to the face of a defenceless player on the ground, he was still deemed worthy as a coach at the intercounty table. These are the examples being set over and over.

So is it any wonder to see a supporter charge the field in a Derry club game and attack the referee?

Is it any wonder to see what happened to Cavanagh?

Can you imagine such a lax attitude in any other sport?

In essence, why is it that ruling bodies elsewhere can draw such a clear line and demand respect, whereas many in GAA cower to those who show none?

Back in the 1990s, the association did make a big effort to clean up its game and its image and it worked to an extent. Scenes from the previous decade dissipated and we were left with a far better product and, crucially, in the battle for hearts and minds, a much safer game. But in an age of social media and often overstated outrage, that image now needs to be maintained. And for that to happen there needs to be a deterrent beyond meaningless fines and lip service. Beyond a case like that of Seán Cavanagh being hidden away by procedure and by threats.

There needs to be accountability and openness.

For if you don't take ownership of your actions, your actions will take ownership of you.

