Ewan MacKenna: 'How obscenely good Dublin GAA have it is best highlighted by how disgracefully bad some others have it'

John Costello is a martyr. In a small and relative GAA way, at least. And in a modern-day sense, given he's very much alive and thriving in his job.

Think about it. Here we have one of the most influential people in the sport across this era, but what do you know of him? Jim Gavin might publicly say little, but he is visible enough to get the richly deserved credit for taking his team to the brink of a foregone five-in-a-row. But have you ever heard Costello speak? Could you pick him out from a line-up of faces?

That takes serious determination and humility, as no matter how much you try and keep your head down and achieve in the back room, the onset of that achievement brings about a basic lust via human nature to seek out credit. Yet instead, all we hear from him is his effort in the annual report. Back in December, his musings were the same as so many before and read as follows.

"The subject of Dublin's games development grants is another crude device used by some to try and devalue the achievements of Dublin... Those who want to engage in some alt-history of this decade. To draw a simple straight line, some linear equation, directly connecting this investment at nursery/juvenile level and the success of Dublin's senior footballers years later is inaccurate."

Those who know the chief executive speak of a superb mind. But even a basic knowledge of sport will draw the obvious link between investment in player development going in and both quality and quantity of player production coming out. It's hard to fathom Costello believes what he writes in this case and, if not, there are two good reasons. Firstly, he knows the value of money he needs to keep on tap, to the point he is constantly asking for more. Secondly, his writing causes many media and fans - and fans in the media - to mimic and to drown out reality.

It's worked so far, however with Dublin 5/4 to win not only this All Ireland, but 2020 as well, the excuses are becoming thin. The golden generation myth has been dispelled given turnover in players with excellence replacing excellence. The idea money doesn't kick a ball over the bar is a simplistic expression that roars against the proven science of a multi-billion dollar global industry. All that is left is the pointing at others.

A man with Costello's intelligence might tell you that's becoming unwise though.

For how obscenely good Dublin have it is best highlighted by how disgracefully bad some others have it.

* * *

Fermanagh have done a whole lot right.

Sitting in the middle of Division Two after drawing with even a burnt-out star like Cork may not seem much, but that's because many don't know their situation. The saying goes between lakes and protestants there isn't much left and it shows, what with the 20 clubs, the 3,514 registered players across all ages and grades, and a board estimate showing they've 270 men in their 20s that can play senior football. It ought to be a wasteland.

Yet in 2015 they'd made it to the last four in Ulster, took some decent scalps in the qualifiers, and got a trip to Croke Park only to be annihilated by Dublin. Some mocked their lap of honour after that defeat, but maximising what you have rather than winning is what's most important.

There were those in the county though who wanted to take it further. Their supporters' fundraising arm for instance brought in a phenomenal €130,000 (for context, the rare leaking of Dublin's accounts for 2016 showed they brought in a mere €57,336) and there was still more to do. So they went to Croke Park and asked for an external review. Does this sound like a county not getting its act together? Like a house not being put in order?

A root-and-branch investigation was carried out and signed off on by Micheál Ó Mairtín. His insights and views made sense locally as, of the six key recommendations, three were vital.

3. A cost-analysis should be prepared to outline the required funding required for the full implementation of this plan. This should be used to seek funding from sponsors and from Ulster Council/Croke Park.

4. A football development coordinator should be appointed on a three-year term to deliver the recommendations contained in Section 3 & 4.

6. The county should employ/contract a strength-and-conditioning coach to implement a programme for players from 14 to minor.

All of the above was done and they applied for funding as the association's own audit of them had said to do, asking for half the wages of the coach and coordinator. And guess what? “Told to go away,” one person involved informed me. “They told us they were doing a review into all of their coaching, they'd be looking at their model, and to come back some point in the future.”

By 2016 they were given a mere €109,000 in games development funding by headquarters, and therefore had to put their own money towards those two key employees. That same year under the same category Dublin were given €1,463,400 with the Leinster Council pointing to around 50 full-time games promotion officers that go into schools and clubs, that coach and organise, that grow the game with a benefit from the bottom to the top. Or, as president John Horan has described, "It is the case in Dublin that every school is getting hit with a coach from a club".

It's not just Fermanagh, but the smaller you are and more help you need, evidence shows the less you get. Until recently Longford had 24 clubs; lately that dipped to 21 and only three can field 15 at minor without amalgamating. But while there is an influx of 4.6 per cent at last census, those new families need to be reached through schools. And unlike in Dublin there aren't development officers to cover in an era of teachers with less time, meaning the game is struggling. So what exactly are they supposed to do without the help received in the capital?

You wouldn't tell a man sleeping rough to just get a job, so why is that acceptable here?

If Dublin is the biggest, hold it again beside the smallest in terms of playing numbers in Fermanagh. Between 2007 and 2017 Dublin got €16.63m in development funds from Croke Park to Fermanagh's €530,000. And remember, those with fewer natural resources need far more per player available, not far less, just to be able to close the gap in some tiny way. This is not a difficult principle.

No one is saying everyone is doing everything right. Kildare could have done more before the last few years. Meath could be doing more right now. Cork could be doing more full stop. But there are those knocking on the accounting department door as Dublin did in the early 2000s with the difference being they are told to go away. It's not even that long since Carlow applied for a five-figure grant as a weaker football county but were turned down due to the €45,000 they'd gotten as a developing hurling county.

Indeed it's only four years since a group of weaker football counties were invited to form a committee in Croke Park. The likes of Carlow, Longford, Sligo, Leitrim and Waterford sent representatives with the purpose of coming up with a plan that would allow for central assistance. Suggestions were made but since then not so much as a thin dime has been spent on trying to get this anyway off the ground.

This is the reality that Costello ignores and, while he is a martyr, his cause is Dublin. By now it's sadly clear there's no one willing to step up in a similar way to help the rest. It means another year wasted. Another year where some animals are more equal than others.

