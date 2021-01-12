| 5.4°C Dublin

Events of the last two weeks have done serious damage to the GAA's image

Martin Breheny

Down and Cork have faced accusations of breaching the inter-county training ban. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

When it comes to testing the regulations on training for inter-county teams, the pattern remains constant: first the questionable assembly, then the inevitable ‘leak’ and finally the unconvincing explanation.

It has been going on for well over a decade, ever since the introduction of restrictions on when teams could resume training after the All-Ireland championships.

The nonsense of squads being recalled in early autumn for a season that was several months away prompted the GAA to intervene. Later return dates were set and then promptly ignored by many counties.

