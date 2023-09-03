Ephie Fitzgerald – I fear for the future of Waterford football

He remarked earlier this year during his reign as Waterford football boss that things were at “crisis point” in the county and Ephie Fitzgerald worries about whether the Déise will even field a senior side in the near future.

Fitzgerald, who double-jobbed as senior and U-20 boss, didn’t enjoy a successful two-year stint in charge with just one Division 4 league win from 14 attempts. But the Cork native feels that they were competitive – they were narrowly beaten by Tipperary in this year’s Munster SFC and again in the Tailteann Cup.

The Nemo Rangers clubman, who led the Cork ladies footballers to All-Ireland senior glory in 2016, insists that the county’s overemphasis on hurling is killing any chance of making a mark with the big ball.

Fitzgerald, who was quick to praise the County Board for their assistance while he was at the helm, feels that the attitude towards football at grassroots level in the county is greatly hindering any opportunity for growth.

“In terms of the hurling clubs, I don’t think there’s any goodwill towards football, to be honest about it,” Fitzgerald told WLR FM’s Lár Na Páirce show. “That’s being brutally frank about it.

“Waterford are perceived to be a hurling county but two All-Irelands in 130 years isn’t a great return. There are fabulous footballers but everybody wants to be a hurler, as far as I can see.

“If you don’t make it in hurling then you might play football and that’s kind of sad. If you had 30 odd fellas committed to hurling, fine, but there’s another 50 or 60 that are hoping they get called onto the panel.

“And some of them would be quite good footballers. The real problem goes back to primary school level. If you want to make a real impact, you have to start back there and try and build and give everybody positive experiences.”

Given that his first training session involved just eight players taking to the pitch, Fitzgerald’s tale shows the slippery slope which Waterford football (and some other weaker counties) is on, even if he ultimately found it difficult to walk away from the job.

“I gave it a lot of deliberation over the summer. There were a number of factors. Some of the guys were going travelling and we had a tight enough panel as it was,” Fitzgerald said.

“There was definitely improvement in the two years, even though results didn’t reflect that. We were always competitive. I got new lenses in my eyes as well and it’s not conducive to long driving.

“I was very busy at home too. Sad to leave, it was a great experience. The first training session we had, there were eight guys at it. We tried to build on that and make ourselves as competitive and as organised as we could be and I think we did that.

“You need everybody on board and if fellas are going travelling, it makes it doubly difficult to continue. The ethos in Waterford is hurling and it’s becoming more difficult and more difficult to get guys to commit to football.

“That will be a real problem going forward for the county.”

Expanding on his last point, Fitzgerald fears that Waterford may go down the same road as Kilkenny (who haven’t competed in the NFL since 2012) with football an afterthought and no county senior side fielded.

“Maybe they’ll just focus on hurling full stop, I don’t know. The immediate future doesn’t look very bright, to be honest about it. It’s actually very worrying if you’re really interested in football in the county,” he said.

The Waterford football squad is not the most glamorous panel to be involved with but Fitzgerald was quick to laud those that did answer the county call, while also highlighting the satisfaction which he got from working with them, despite being far away from the national spotlight.

“Absolutely fabulous,” Fitzgerald said of the Déise squad he worked with. “They gave us everything, the guys that committed. To work with them was a joy. I loved going to training every night.

“We knew we weren’t anywhere near the best but we wanted to get the best out of ourselves. Anything we asked them to do, they did. We were behind the eight ball all the time in terms of trying to get fellas to commit but the ones that did, were absolutely fabulous.”