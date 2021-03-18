Eoin Larkin, Pete McGrath and Sean Cavanagh to feature in next series of Laochra Gael

Former Kilkenny player Eoin Larkin features in the new Laochra Gael series on TG4. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Eoin Larkin, Pete McGrath and Sean Cavanagh are amongst the latest big names to get the Laochra Gael treatment in the 19th edition of the widely-acclaimed series.

Kilkenny great Larkin kicks off the first in a series of six episodes where he details his battle with mental health as well as a glorious career.

Cork dual star Briege Corkery, who holds an incredible 18 All-Ireland medals and 16 All Stars, is also up along with Down’s double All-Ireland manager McGrath.

Former Meath attacker Bernard Flynn was brilliant on the pitch but discusses how injury dogged him after his retirement as well as the collapse of his business. Tyrone’s Sean Cavanagh is also profiled before Wexford great Liam Griffin rounds out the series.

The series will run every Thursday for six weeks from March 25 at 9.30pm on TG4.

