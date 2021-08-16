Enda Kenny says he doesn’t believe in the Mayo curse and they can ‘absolutely’ win the All-Ireland final 

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny said he doesn’t believe in the Mayo curse and that they can “absolutely” win the All-Ireland final after beating Dublin.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One, the Mayo man said that Paddy Prendergast, who is the last man living from Mayo’s 1951 winning All-Ireland team, also doesn’t believe in the curse.

"I don’t believe in the curse at all, neither does Paddy Prendergast and he’s the most iconic figure and he’s alive and past 100,” Mr Kenny said.

"In any event, I’ve never believed in the curse, what I do believe is in intent, belief and relentless pursuit to play the game, win it on the pitch, win it on the scoreboard and win it on the sideline.”

Legend has it that ‘the curse of 51’ came about because when returning from winning the final in 1951 the Mayo team passed by a funeral without showing due respect as they celebrated.

It has been said that the priest supposedly put a curse on Mayo and that they would not win another title until all of the team had died.

In a match that shocked the country, Mayo beat Dublin 0-17 to 0-14 in its All-Ireland semi-final game last Saturday.

Mayo will now take on either Kerry or Tyrone for the All-Ireland final next month.

Asked whether he believes Mayo will want to take on Kerry or Tyrone in the final, the former Taoiseach said: “I don’t know much about this Tyrone team because it's under a new manager and they will be intent in taking and dealing with Kerry in its semi-final.

"Kerry demolished Mayo, a different Mayo team in Killarney two years ago, and the sight of the green and gold is a psychological barrier for lots of teams.

"But, I think this young Mayo team have proven that they know they can do it and as the Gooch pointed out in the All-Ireland last year he said Mayo is in this for the kill.”