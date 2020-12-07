End of the fairytale for Tipperary as Mayo cruise on to date with destiny

Mayo supporter Siobhán Breslin, from Knockmore, Co Mayo, awaiting the Mayo team outside Croke Park. Photo: Sam Barnes

It may not be the repeat of the 1920 All-Ireland Final after Tipperary’s fairytale came to an end in Croke Park yesterday.

But instead it’ll be the clash of two old rivals – as Mayo yet again try to end an All-Ireland drought that has now stretched beyond 69 years.

In their way of course are the six-in-a-row-chasing Dubs, in what will be the fourth final clash between the pair in less than a decade.

And you can bet your bottom dollar that the westerners fancy their chances.

Die-hard Mayo fan Mary Gray thinks 2020 is looking up after Mayo stuck five goals past Tipperary in GAA HQ.

The 81-year-old toasted her beloved ‘Green and Red’ with a glass of wine with her nephew Liam.

“It was wonderful stuff from them. I’m absolutely delighted. I had a good feeling, but they were even better than I hoped,” she said.

“It was a great win and we should all be very proud of them.”

Devoted Mary, an aunt of former TD Lucinda Creighton, bedecked her home with Mayo flags and pictures ahead of the semi-final clash but plans to go even further ahead of the final.

Looking ahead to Dublin, Mayo is hoping the relive the win she last celebrated when she was an 11-year-old.

“I remember it well and I was only very young then. But it was wonderful and I hope to see it again.

“They are a fantastic team who have given so much to the people of Mayo over the years.

“It’s strange watching the match on television because I love a day out in Croke Park, and what a day the match today would have been.”

“I’m looking forward to all the excitement over the next few weeks. It will give people a great lift.

“I feel bad for Tipperary it was a tough day for them but they have their hurling.”

Mary’s devotion to Mayo has spanned her entire life. She owned a pub in New York for many years and travelled home for every final.

“Even when we leave Mayo, and a lot had to do that, your heart is always here. It’s that kind of place. The love of it is in your bones no matter where you go and as long as you live.

“I have great faith they can do it again.”

Tipperary's Conor Sweeney lays a wreath to remember Bloody Sunday. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tipperary's Conor Sweeney lays a wreath to remember Bloody Sunday. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

It was a bittersweet victory for life-long Mayo supporter Mick Byrne who was forced to watch the crunch match from his home instead of behind the bar at his pub in Castlebar that has been a mecca for GAA fans for generations.

“It was a strange feeling but the result made up for the pubs being closed,” he said.

“Half the licensed premises were open and there was a great buzz around, I’m told.”

The circumstances didn’t detract from what he described as ‘muted celebrations’ in the county yesterday.

“Fair play we’re still in it,” he said. “If they bring Sam home to Mayo that will make up for the year 2020,” he said.

Vinny O’Hora, who witnessed Mayo win their last all Ireland in 1951, was similarly buoyed up yesterday.

“Well we’re there again, at least. Another All-Ireland final. Whether this is going be a day of woe for us, we’ll see.

“We’ll keep the faith for the next two weeks.

“On today’s performance they were really brilliant at times but there were other times you would wonder if the Dubs were there, what would happen.

“The forwards were definitely on their game but the backs need to do some work. Overall, based on today’s display, there were brilliant passages and it gives me hope that we could reach the promised land.”

Meanwhile, defiant Tipperary fans last night paid tribute to the Premier County footballers despite their 13-point battering.

Fans said they were delighted that Tipperary scored 3-13 against one of the best footballing sides in the country.

“They did their county proud,” Pa Keane from Clonmel said. “They were always underdogs against Mayo and they went down with all guns blazing. No one could ask any more of them.”

Sean Maher from Thurles said everyone in the county was hugely proud of the Tipperary footballers in managing to take their

first Munster championship for 85 years.

“We won’t forget that fantastic performance against Cork so easily,” Seán said.

“It has been a great year for Tipp football and losing to Mayo doesn’t change that one iota. Mayo are a great side and they will give the Dubs a run for their money.”

“Tipp can hold their heads high with a gutsy performance like that,” he added.

