Elite sports unaffected by Government's latest measures to stem rising Covid-19 figures

GAA training has been put back by at least two weeks

Elite sports matches, training and meetings will continue behind closed doors across following an extension of coronavirus restrictions announced by the Government on Wednesday.

The Government website confirmed professional, elite sports, horse racing, greyhound racing and approved equestrian events only are permitted to continue without spectators.

No other matches or events are to take place.

It means that elite youth sports like Minor and Under-20 GAA championships as well as the underage League of Ireland cannot proceed until it is deemed safe to do so.

Online Editors