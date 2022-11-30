Eir announced as new sponsor of All-Ireland hurling championship for five years

Waterford star Austin Gleeson at the announcement of eir's five-year sponsorship of the All-Ireland hurling championship. Image: Sportsfile.

Eir has been unveiled as a new sponsor of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship for the next five years.

The telecommunications company takes over from Very (formerly Littlewoods) in a deal that sees it become one of the three official sponsors of the GAA’s flagship hurling competition, joining Bord Gáis and Centra.

Eir had previously been one of the three official sponsors of the All-Ireland senior football championship, alongside AIB and SuperValu, but will now swap codes for the next five seasons, starting in 2023.

Hurling stars present at today’s launch included Limerick’s four-time All-Ireland-winning captain Declan Hannon; 2016 Hurler of the Year Austin Gleeson from Waterford; Cork forward Shane Kingston and Dublin captain Eoghan O’Donnell.

Eir has been a partner of the GAA since 2011 and has sponsored Special Olympics Ireland since 1985. According to the company, this new five-year deal will “highlight the synergies that exist between hurling, the world's fastest field sport, and eir, which is committed to providing full fibre superfast broadband to over 1.9 million homes and businesses across Ireland.”

Welcoming the announcement, GAA president Larry McCarthy commented: “Since 2011, eir has been a wonderful supporter of CLG and we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them for the next five years.

“The GAA hurling All-Ireland senior championship is one of our most historic and exciting competitions, as the speed and skill of the game fascinates and enchants our fans around the world. With eir’s support, we look forward to the continued development of hurling and growth of the championship.”