Eddie Hearn is working to corner the GAA over Katie Taylor’s Croke Park homecoming

Martin Breheny

Katie Taylor and promoter Eddie Hearn during a press tour ahead of the title fight against Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden. Photo by Michelle Farsi Expand
Katie Taylor celebrates her undisputed world lightweight championship fight victory over Amanda Serrano last April with, from left, manager Brian Peters, trainer Ross Enamait and promoter Eddie Hearn at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Katie Taylor celebrates her undisputed world lightweight championship fight victory over Amanda Serrano last April with, from left, manager Brian Peters, trainer Ross Enamait and promoter Eddie Hearn at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Eddie Hearn has concerns. Although not yet elevated to the category of sleepless nights, they’re bugging him enough to share with us.

It’s all to do with harnessing his inner Martin Luther King and unloading his adaption of ‘I have a dream’ ambitions. They may not be quite as altruistically based as the original version, but then nobody expects a boxing promoter to sound like a civil rights campaigner.

