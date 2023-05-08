Eamonn Sweeney: Sport, life and death collide as Clifford brothers pay tribute to their mother
Eamonn Sweeney
David Clifford has stamped his name on many big games. His brother Paudie has made his mark too. But the 2023 Munster football final belonged to Ellen Clifford as well.
Latest GAA
Mayo ‘stamp authority’ in second half to see off Galway in Connacht final
Kerry’s band of brothers show strength of character
Matthew Tierney leads Tribe’s rout to highlight gulf in class as Galway secure first Connacht SFC defence in 20 years
Michael Verney: The greatest Munster championship most people will never see - something is rotten in the GAA
Eddie Brennan: I still don’t know if Tipperary are true All-Ireland contenders
‘We were happy to come out with a point . . . now we move on to the next game’ – Cork goalkeeper Patrick Collins
Micheál Donoghue hails Dublin’s ‘huge resilience’ after surviving late Wexford storm
Eoghan Cahill points way as Offaly book their final spot
‘They honoured their mother in the best way’ – Kerry boss Jack O’Connor lauds Clifford brothers following passing of their mam
Eamonn Sweeney: Sport, life and death collide as Clifford brothers pay tribute to their mother
Top Stories
Ask Allison: My mother-in-law has cancer but won’t ask the doctor for a prognosis. I’m worried my wife will be run ragged
'It was a controversy the lads didn't need' - RTÉ Eurovision boss on parting ways with creative director
Secret memo warns of €1bn hit to tourism spend as refugee crisis heaps pressure on hotel space
Man arrested on suspicion of murdering woman in Sligo was known to the deceased
Latest NewsMore
OPPENHEIMER - New Trailer
Hostage drama as armed police swoop on Belfast hotel following reports of ‘man with gun’
Interview with man who used to work as a Butler for the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh
Lionel Richie gears up for coronation concert
Nicole Scherzinger 'feels like a Disney princess' ahead of coronation concert
In Pics: CTSFO respond to reports of man with gun in Belfast Hotel
Andrea Bocelli speaks to the press before his coronation concert performance
Rolling out the Turquoise Carpet: Wild Youth arrival at Eurovision Song Contest 2023
Erik ten Hag backs David De Gea after costly mistake at West Ham
Irish weather: Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for six counties as widespread rain expected