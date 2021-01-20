DUP MLA criticises Ulster GAA on Casement Park contribution after £20m public cash injection still leaves shortfall

Funding questions: How the new stadium could look when finished

Ulster GAA has said it has no plans to increase its funding for the redevelopment of Casement Park in west Belfast after being handed £20m in public money.

Costs for the project have risen massively, but the sporting organisation has refused to budge on funding, despite pleas from a former Sinn Fein minister.

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley criticised the GAA's position after Finance Minister Conor Murphy announced a proposed £20m in funding to begin construction at the site.

Last September, SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon indicated she would recommend planning permission for a new 34,578 capacity stadium on the Andersonstown Road.

The cost had been estimated at £77.5m but has since risen to £110m, leaving a £33m shortfall.

Despite the increased cost, Ulster GAA said that it did not intend to increase its initial contribution of £15m.

In October, Sinn Fein's Caral Ni Chuilin, who was Communities Minister at the time, said it was no longer "tenable" for the GAA to hold that position.

"If the Executive is being asked to meet the overrun and the costs that have increased, the GAA should be doing the same thing as well - and I've told them that," she added.

Yesterday, Casement Park project sponsor Stephen McGeehan said there were no plans to increase the GAA's contribution, despite it welcoming the £20m in public money.

He added: "As this is a flagship programme for the Executive, it is right that the majority of the funding comes from the public sector. Whilst discussions on the final costs for the project cannot conclude until the planning process completes, the GAA remains committed to providing the £15m previously pledged to the scheme."

Mr Buckley said there was a "wide recognition" that the current strain on public finances from the pandemic, and the increased cost of the project itself, meant the GAA should increase its contribution.

"It's imperative and recognised, even by a former Sinn Fein minister, that the GAA must contribute substantially to the additional funding that will be required," he added.

"It's not fair for public services to foot the bill once again. I think it would be a positive move for the GAA to come forward and bear some of that additional cost. I think that would only be right,

"For the GAA to welch away from that would send very negative signals across our community at a time when our finances are in such a state with Covid-19."

Ms Ni Chuilin and Sinn Fein were approached but declined to comment.

Belfast Telegraph