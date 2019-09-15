Dublin's five-in-a-row All-Ireland winners are not expected to have an official city homecoming for a fortnight, Independent.ie understands.

Dubs homecoming revealed: Boys in Blue to greet thousands of fans... but it won't be for two weeks

In an unusual move, the homecoming event will not take place on the night following their All-Ireland success and is instead pencilled in provisionally for Sunday September 29.

It's understood that logistical issues, including pre-planned holidays for some players, are part of the decision to hold off on the event for a couple of weeks.

If the Dublin ladies team claim their third All-Ireland title in succession this afternoon, the event will be a double-homecoming for both teams.

The homecoming is also expected to be moved from its regular position at Smithfield Square to go to Merrion Square and will be an afternoon family-friendly event.

However, there will be no confirmation of any plans until this evening, when the ladies All-Ireland Final is over.

Merrion Square was used for the Dubs homecoming in 2011 when they ended their 16 year drought to win the Sam Maguire.

The Dubs have also held celebrations on O'Connell Street.

