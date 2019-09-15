Dublin's five-in-a-row All-Ireland winners are not expected to have an official city homecoming for a fortnight.

Dubs homecoming revealed: Both men and ladies teams to greet thousands of fans... but it won't be for two weeks

In an unusual move, the homecoming event will not take place on the night following their All-Ireland success and is instead pencilled in provisionally for Sunday September 29.

It's understood that logistical issues, including pre-planned holidays for some players, are part of the decision to hold off on the event for a couple of weeks.

The event will be a double-homecoming after the Dublin Ladies football team won the All-Ireland championship following a three-in-a-row win earlier today.

A free family friendly homecoming will take on Sunday 29th September from 1.30pm to 4.30pm at Merrion Square.

Lord Mayor Paul Mc Auliffe congratulated the Dublin Ladies Football team and will be present to celebrate the victories at the Merrion Square event.

“It has been a phenomenal weekend for the women and men of Dublin Gaelic Football with this three-in-a-row victory today and the historic five-in-a-row-win yesterday," he said.

"Congratulations to the Dublin Ladies team of players, Mick Bohan and his management team, the background staff and the fans for their support over the campaign."

Merrion Square was used for the Dubs homecoming in 2011 when they ended their 16 year drought to win the Sam Maguire.

The Dubs have also held celebrations on O'Connell Street.

