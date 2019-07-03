Dubs' funding figures not the full story, insists Horan

GAA president John Horan has claimed that the level of Dublin's funding has been misinterpreted and he revealed he intends to have the figures analysed to give a clearer picture.

The level of coaching and games grants for Dublin dwarfs that of the rest of the country. Since 2007, Dublin have picked up almost €18m, way ahead of second-placed Cork who received €1.4m.

However, speaking at the launch of the All-Ireland series of the football championship in the Scotstown club in Monaghan, Horan explained that other counties receive money through the provinces.

"People are operating off global figures because Dublin's money goes from Croke Park whereas most of the other counties in Leinster get their money from the province, by going from Croke Park to the province," he said.

"I think there needs to be a greater analysis of it. It's very easy to take a global figure and say it's one point whatever going to Dublin and whatever going to the rest but if you actually did an analysis, how many... where is the penetration in the schools which a lot of the coaching money in Dublin is going into and that goes into camogie and ladies football as well. So that's where it is.

"If it was studied... I remember having a meeting with (GAA officials) Seamus Kenny and Shane Flanagan and Shane Flanagan's comment between the three of us was that per head of population there's actually more coaching money going into Meath than Dublin.

"That's what he said at that meeting. Now I didn't have the actual figures so I'm not going to stand over it but I intend to get someone to just have a look at it and analyse it."

Horan's assertion comes after it emerged that Tyrone tried to bring a motion to Congress that asked for an "transparent formula for the distribution of monies allocated to each county for games development".

The Rules Advisory Committee ruled the motion out of order but referred the motion to Central Council.

