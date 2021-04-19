Dublin veteran Conal Keaney calls time on inter-county career after 20 years

Dublin's Conal Keaney celebrates following the 2019 Leinster SHC win over Galway at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Dublin stalwart Conal Keaney has called time on a remarkable inter-county career which saw him don the sky blue since 2001.

The 38-year-old officially hung up his inter-county boots this morning with Dubs hurling boss Mattie Kenny now unable to call on his services for the upcoming League and championship.

The brilliant dual star made his debut for the senior hurlers while still a Leaving Cert student in 2001 before switching focus to football with his cultured left foot helping the Dubs to five Leinster SFC titles from 2004 and 2010.

Anthony Daly's arrival as Dublin hurling manager saw him switch attention to the small ball in 2011 – missing out on All-Ireland SFC success that September – as they collected League honours that season for the first time in 72 years.

Keaney was forced to the sidelines later that year having suffered career-threatening injuries in a motorbike accident but he bounced back in sensational style to become a regular fixture for the Dubs once again.

He played an influential role as Daly's men ended a 52-year famine to claim a Leinster SHC title in 2013 before narrowly falling to Cork in the All-Ireland semi-final with many believing that they were primed to land Liam MacCarthy.

The Ballyboden St Enda’s attacker retired from inter-county duty for the first time in 2016, but he was coaxed out of retirement by Pat Gilroy in 2017 before finishing his career with a flourish.

Keaney delivered a man-of-the-match display when the Dubs dumped Galway out of the 2019 championship but surprisingly, he completes his county career without an All-Star despite some stellar seasons.

Read More

Online Editors