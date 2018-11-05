Dublin and Meath are set to face off in a challenge match next month in a fundraiser for seriously injured Liverpool supporter Sean Cox.

Dublin to take on Meath in fundraiser for injured Liverpool fan Sean Cox

The All Ireland champions will head to Navan to take on their fierce rivals at Pairc Tailteann with the game due to be played on December 16.

It’s understood Dubs boss Jim Gavin has been in regular contact with Meath manager, Andy McEntee for the match - as they look to raise much-needed funds for Mr Cox, who was attacked by Roma supporters as he was making his way to Anfield for the Champions League semi-final last April.

Mr Cox is still in hospital with severe head injuries following the attack.

He returned to Ireland recently after a number of months receiving treatment in the UK.

The match between Leinster’s two most successful counties is provisionally scheduled for 1.30pm on December 16, though details have not been finalised.

It’s understood organisers want to arrange a clash between Dublin and Meath ladies teams as a curtain-raiser at 11.30am on the day.

The event is being organised by Mr Cox’s fundraising team in conjunction with the county committee’s of both Dublin and Meath.

A GoFundMe page for Mr Cox has already raised an astonishing €216,000 since it was launched at the beginning of last month.

Speaking last month, Mr Cox’s wife, Martina described her husband’s injuries as “catastrophic” and “life changing for everbody”.

Ms Cox also told the Late Late Show:

“He has a limited amount of words, very small amount, he can’t sit up. He can’t walk, so it’s pretty horrendous really still, but he is making progress and it is small steps, so we take every step as a positive because that is what we do when we are in this situation.”

Online Editors