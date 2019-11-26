Next year’s League programme will feature one Croke Park double-header for the Dublin footballers and hurlers, the GAA have confirmed after publishing their master fixture list for 2020.

Next year’s League programme will feature one Croke Park double-header for the Dublin footballers and hurlers, the GAA have confirmed after publishing their master fixture list for 2020.

Dublin to renew rivalry with Kerry in League opener next January

The Dublin footballers will begin their League campaign with a rematch of this year’s All-Ireland final in Croke Park against Kerry on Saturday, January 25th.

In total, Dublin will have four home games in this year’s competition, all of which will again be played at GAA headquarters.

Jim Gavin's team are at home to Kerry, Monaghan, Donegal and Meath.

Their away games are against Mayo, Tyrone and Galway.

Dublin's first five games will be played on Saturday evenings, with only their clashes against Meath and Galway throwing in on Sunday afternoons.

On February 22nd, they face Ulster champions Donegal in the second game of a double-header, with Mattie Kenny’s hurlers taking on Wexford at 5.0.

The Dublin hurlers will play just one game of their Division 1B programme in Parnell Park when they face their 2019 championship conquerors Laois in Donnycarney on February 2nd.

GAA Newsletter

They begin their spring campaign on Sunday, January 26th when they travel to Nowlan Park to take on All-Ireland finalists, Kilkenny.

Kenny’s troops, who start their Walsh Cup campaign on Sunday week, will also travel to Netwatch Cullen Park to play Carlow and on March 1st, they end their 1B programme in Ennis against Clare.

DUBLIN ALLIANZ LEAGUE FIXTURES 2020

FOOTBALL DIVISION 1

Sat, January 25, Croke Park: Dublin v Kerry, 7.15

Sat, February 2, MacHale Park: Mayo v Dublin, 7.0

Sat, February 8, Croke Park: Dublin v Monaghan, 7.0

Sat, February 22, Croke Park: Dublin v Donegal, 7.0

Sat, February 29, Healy Park: Tyrone v Dublin, 7.15

Sun, March 15, Croke Park: Dublin v Meath, 2.0

Sun, March 22, Salthill: Galway v Dublin, 2.0

HURLING DIVISION 1B

Sun, January 26, Nowlan Park: Kilkenny v Dublin, 2.0

Sun, February 2, Parnell Park: Dublin v Laois, 2.0

Sat, February 15, Netwatch Cullen Park: Carlow v Dublin, 5.0

Sat, February 22, Croke Park: Dublin v Wexford, 5.0

Sun, March 1, Cusack Park: Clare v Dublin, 2.0

Online Editors