| -0.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dublin stars need to learn that there is more to life than football

Dublin players at secret training session Expand
Dublin players at secret training session Expand

Close

Dublin players at secret training session

Dublin players at secret training session

Dublin players at secret training session

Dublin players at secret training session

/

Dublin players at secret training session

Right now Dublin look like Davy Stockbrokers in shorts. High-rolling big shots whose motto is team first, me second, and everyone else a distant third.

Their illegal training session was stupid, selfish, dishonest and arrogant. The alacrity with which their county board suspended Dessie Farrell was an acknowledgement that there’s simply no defending this one.

That didn’t stop people from trying when the Irish Independent broke the story on Thursday. Some favoured the old ‘with all the bad stuff going on in the world, how is this a big deal?’ number.

Most Watched

Privacy