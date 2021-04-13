Dublin set to clock up league miles with Limerick facing Tipp in opener

Stephen Cluxton and his Dublin champs will be on the road for the league. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

All-Ireland champions Dublin will be on the road for all three Allianz Division One league games after being drawn away for two of their games against Roscommon and Galway, and will have to play their ‘home’ game against Kerry at a neutral venue due to their training-ban breach.

Counties were sent their own fixtures for the leagues yesterday evening and the Dubs will be in Dr Hyde Park on the first weekend, Sunday, May 16, of football league action.

Prior to that Kerry and Galway will meet in the first Division One South game of the weekend in Tralee on Saturday, May 15 at 3pm.

That will be followed by Fergal Logan and Brian Dooher's first game in charge of Tyrone as joint-managers when they meet Donegal, ironically Mickey Harte's last opponents in the 2020 Ulster Championship, in Omagh.

Monaghan have a home match against Armagh in their opening round but look set to lose that advantage because of their breach of the collective-training ban which is currently the subject of a GAA Management investigation.

On the second weekend of action, Dublin are at home to Kerry but that game will be moved to a neutral venue because of Dublin’s breach while Galway are at home to Roscommon on Sunday, May 23.

Donegal have Monaghan at home that weekend with Armagh hosting Tyrone. Kerry are away to Roscommon on the final weekend of league action, the same day that Dublin are in Galway.

On the night before, Armagh host Donegal and Monaghan have Tyrone in the final round of Division 1 North games.

In hurling, All-Ireland and league champions Limerick host Tipperary in the opening round of Division 1A at 5.30 on Saturday, May 8.

Limerick will then meet Galway in the second round on Sunday, May 15 at 3.45pm.

The full programme of fixtures is due to be released in the coming days.

