Dublin on hunt for new sponsor as AIG to end long-running and lucrative partnership

DUBLIN GAA are on the hunt for a new primary sponsor, with their long-running deal with AIG to expire at the end of this season.

The current deal will elapse in November, with AIG deciding not to renew their backing.

AIG initially came on board in 2013, replacing Vodafone as Dublin GAA’s main financial backers.

That was reported to be worth around €800,000 a year over five years.

In 2018, they extended their sponsorship for another five years in a deal believed to be worth around €4m.

The relationship between the company and Dublin was both one of the most lucrative and successful in GAA history, incorporating sponsorship of ladies football and camogie for the first time.

AIG also sponsored the Dublin GAA performance centre, developed in 2018 and used by county players across Dublin.

The news is a blow to Dublin GAA, with hopes initially high that AIG would continue with the arrangement into a fresh deal, though they remain an attractive prospect for corporate suitors and are likely to have a high level of interest.