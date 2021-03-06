Dublin has invested funding in coaching kids which doesn’t equate with creating super race of winners

All-Ireland final night 2020 was joyful if surreal. For anyone involved in Gaelic games in the capital, including the thousands of volunteers who have facilitated the enormous growth of the Association over the past 20 years, the Dublin senior football team are exemplars ... inspirational, pioneers, leaders, winners but grounded. Successful but connected on the field – off the field, tremendous.

... Pile-on and maelstrom of whataboutery.

It wasn’t even 8pm on December 19 before the loaded question popped up, needless to say prompted by a prominent journalist from a neighbouring county who, while framing Dublin’s success as a ‘problem’, at least qualified his comment politely by looking for a rational starting point in what he felt was a necessary debate.

I replied that bored sports commentators prefer the somewhat clichéd, albeit compelling, stories of the gallant loser or the longshot success and are happy to take, at best, an ambivalent view of the great ‘debate’.

The truth is that many people involved in Gaelic games in Dublin are very angry at the wild accusations being tossed the county’s way. That anger is most acute among those at the coalface of their clubs and particularly those who remember, vividly, the attitude toward Dublin football during the 2000s.

What is quite extraordinary is that a majority of those most vocal about the situation have never even referenced how the current senior football squad evolved, let alone the franked ambition published in the county’s 2011 strategic report.

I’ve bored anyone within earshot for many years by insisting that it is absolutely no coincidence that Dublin’s dominance occurred during the overlapping influence of three very different but equally extraordinary managers in Pat Gilroy, Jim Gavin and Dessie Farrell.

A massive culture change occurred under Gilroy – burying decades of doubt, uncertainty and fragile confidence. But even still, the change required a dramatic sliding doors moment at the close of the 2011 All-Ireland final.

The result was seismic, as was the psychological shift. Dublin, so often the competition yardsticks for All-Ireland winners like Kerry, Tyrone and Armagh, were no longer losers.

Ironically, Farrell’s charges, who he had coached for the previous five years, were suffering the heartbreak of losing a minor final to Tipperary that same day.

He had already left an indelible mark on talented young men who were soon to become some of the game’s greatest – Ciarán Kilkenny, Jack McCaffrey, Paul Mannion, Cormac Costello, John Small – David Byrne and Niall Scully were substitutes. A minor victory the following year helped enormously, as Farrell’s academy continued to bear fruit.

Meanwhile, Gavin was franking his credentials to succeed Gilroy, winning two All-Ireland U21 crowns with a core of outstanding young players like Dean Rock, James McCarthy, Rory O’Carroll (both already seniors) and Jonny Cooper, who would underpin his phenomenally successful period at the helm with the senior team. Resilience, composure, discipline, ambition, devotion. Farrell continued his contribution with many of his development squad charges at U21 level, bringing the imperious Brian Fenton back into the fold, working with the mercurial Con O’Callaghan, before filling the massive void when Gavin brought his historic reign to an end.

What a sequence. Three brilliant managers, three brilliant coaches, three brilliant men, different, driven ... and all in it for the right reason.

You cannot even reference funding before acknowledging the above. It absolutely does not suffice to preface commentary with the implausible disclaimer ‘I’ve nothing against Dublin but ...’

The disproportionate funding provided to Dublin, introduced in 2007, was and is to attract very young primary school children to play Gaelic games with their local clubs in a disproportionately populated urban environment, housing a quarter of the country’s population – an environment with particular challenges and often suffocating competing demands.

The funding pays half the wages of the 64 Games Promotion Officers in Dublin with over 90 clubs. The other half is paid by the clubs, generated by endless fundraising, the same thankless yet vital activity carried out by GAA clubs all over the county.

Should similar schemes be funded nationwide?

Of course, and that is a matter for county boards, provincial councils and Croke Park. The scheme is running for 13 years, why has it taken success by the Dublin footballers to prompt demands for GPOs elsewhere? Why was it not introduced in other regions and towns?

I agree with recent submissions on this point but to turn off the promotional tap in Dublin would simply be throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

However, the continued linking of this funding to the success of the senior football team is at best a contrived, populist argument and at worst, a sustained attempt to discredit and denigrate the achievements of the squad.

They have matched, not yet surpassed, the haul of medals achieved by the core of the great Kerry team, still have to match the Kilkenny hurlers and they’ve a bit to travel to be on a par with the Cork ladies’ 11 All-Irelands in 12 years. But hey, these achievements weren’t a ‘problem’ for the Association.

Dublin has natural advantages, it has population. While emigration is as prevalent as anywhere else in Ireland, the city is less likely to suffer from general migration, an enormous issue for rural communities, villages and even large provincial towns. However, the assertion that the county doesn’t lose players of potential to other codes is simply untrue (the subtext of course is that there are perks to retain them).

Here’s a small selection and I could go on: Dara O’Shea (21, St Jude’s), now with West Brom, David Hawkshaw (21, St Brigid’s), now with Leinster rugby, James Talbot (23, Ballymun Kickhams), now at Bohs after Sunderland, James Madden (21, Ballyboden), now with Brisbane Lions in AFL.

There is a long list, including former Dublin ladies footballers such as Hannah Tyrrell and Lindsay Peat, who changed direction to join the international rugby ranks, a list never researched by critics.

Dublin GAA is constantly vying with soccer and rugby for players – this isn’t true for all counties.

The staging of so many Leinster Council fixtures with Dublin in Croke Park was to accommodate more supporters and generate finance; it was a consequence of the new Croke Park, crowds of 70,000 at every Leinster game.

It raised huge funds but there isn’t a true Dublin fan who wouldn’t prefer to go on the road for a Leinster campaign and beyond. As for league games, Dublin rent Croke Park, while most opposing players want to play their away league games there.

Another important tenet ignored in the ‘debate’ is a logical starting point in relation to success of senior footballers and, indeed, the improvement in hurling.

In 1996, 11 years before development funding was provided to Dublin to attract young children to Gaelic games, the then coaching officer Cyril Duggan, along with people like Cyril Kevlihan, recognising that the county minor grades were struggling, established the development squad system for hurling and football.

The aim was to provide a supply line to senior squads while attempting to be more competitive at underage level.

After casting the net wide, the idea was that the same management would take a group of young players from U14 and remain with them to minor. It was preferable that former county players would be involved.

The scheme was only introduced after Kevin Heffernan lent his considerable weight to the proposal. I would venture that many counties all over Ireland initially shunned such a progressive step and did so for many years after Dublin – not so Kilkenny hurling and Tyrone football, who were already ahead of the curve.

Within five years, eight of the senior football squad, including players like Alan Brogan, Barry Cahill, Stephen Cluxton, Paul Casey and Tomás Quinn, men who would be part of the 2011 breakthrough, had come through the new system.

Allied to the coaching initiatives pioneered under Duggan, the work of people like Gerard O’Connor and Dublin juvenile secretary Damian Murphy established a juvenile games programme that was incredibly efficient, meaning that as young players became involved with their clubs through the work of the GPOs, a credible programme in both codes was there for them to play.

On the hurling side, the influence of the combined Dublin Colleges initiative and schools like Coláiste Eoin which, driven by men Colm Mac Séalaigh, emerged as a hurling academy rivalling the great Kilkenny nurseries.

‘Go Games’ were not just introduced in Dublin but imposed, streaming was curtailed, participation, fundamental enjoyment and activity were prioritised. Not for the first time, the Dublin County Board was often met with negativity and indifference.

Traditionalists – those who shimmied fixtures, pulled strokes, played bangers, won games on the back of the big lad – didn’t like this new rigid structure but Dublin GAA persisted. Can the same be said for all counties? Is the programme of games sufficient in every county in Ireland?

And absolutely, full-time officers helped the efficiency of the operation. However, rather than finger-pointing at Dublin, I would ask why doesn’t every county board do likewise? Has the detailed case for support in this area been made by every county? This isn’t new and didn’t suddenly become evident because Dublin started winning All-Irelands.

However, spurious contentions that Dublin doesn’t need financial support, that clubs are generating enough money to finance the development programme, are absolutely wrong. Some would have you believe the fairytale that there are rich business people pouring money into our clubs.

One thing that Dublin GAA people do very well is making sure that any funding is spent on the grassroots and the provision of a comprehensive juvenile games programme that runs annually from February to November inclusive. The children are the future and that is where the focus should be – and it is.

There may be a handful of clubs, if even that, who, like clubs in other parts of the country, managed to sell a bank of land and raised considerable funds. But the vast majority of Dublin clubs are struggling for facilities. Struggling for land. Not only is there little or no chance of land becoming available but even if it does it will carry a prohibitive price tag.

However, I’m a member of what is derogatorily referred to as a ‘super club’ and the picture is markedly different. Na Fianna has just over 3,000 members. It is too big, for sure. However, 74 per cent of the membership are within 2km from our clubhouse in Glasnevin and unlike other codes, people aren’t refused membership or access. Players of all abilities are guaranteed a participatory pathway to adulthood.

Yes, the fees are relatively expensive, like everything in Dublin (still a fraction of what one would pay for a gym membership or television sports package). However, to crudely multiply membership rates and equate that with the financial state of the club is misguided. Like many Dublin clubs, Na Fianna is servicing a debt – in our case one of approximately €1 million after redeveloping the facilities. Up to three years ago, while still recovering from the 2008 crash, the club was technically insolvent.

Na Fianna currently field 184 teams (pre-Covid). That is six more than the entire county of Leitrim in 2019 (try comparing those two GAA funding streams). With full long-term possession of one solitary full-sized pitch and a small all-weather floodlit section, along with access to two smaller Dublin City Council pitches that it shares with Ballymun Kickhams, the club has to support its players in 17 other alternative locations.

It leases land that has been made useable through the work of our volunteers while paying for use of facilities elsewhere. Forty-two per cent of Na Fianna’s playing members are women – the growth in participation here has been exponential.

The only direct ongoing financial support Na Fianna receives is half the GPO’s salary – the payment that so many who are simply pissed off at Dublin winning All-Irelands now want to stop.

Our GPO in Na Fianna works in 13 primary schools in the area, promoting games to young girls and boys. Should we penalise the success of this model rather than celebrate it? Do we reduce membership numbers by refusing access to local children? Do we want to curtail or damage the vibrant nursery that is operated by volunteers in the club each weekend?

This isn’t the poor mouth but assertions that Dublin clubs are awash with easily accessed cash, enabling them to pay professional management teams, S&C coaches, have easy access to Local Authority facilities etc is farcical.

Paying club managers or county managers is the business of clubs and counties themselves, whatever one’s views about it.

However, to think that the issue is somehow more prevalent in Dublin is ridiculous. One only has to examine the clubs in every county, particularly those in the mix for success. And while you’re at it, send details of the table under which the payments are made to Croke Park.

The story of Dublin GAA over the past 20 years is complex and compelling. It is a story of rapid growth, of enormous success and the acceptance of huge change.

The GAA, by supporting its fundamental coaching model to attract young children to its games, has strengthened its foothold in the city, often eclipsing other codes due to the widespread appeal of the nurseries and the strong community values espoused through clubs.

On the other hand, there are also large areas of Dublin where Gaelic games still struggle to get a foothold.

To remove something working so successfully for Gaelic games would be pernicious. It is a massive stretch, if not downright ridiculous, to suggest that 64 young men and women who go into hundreds of primary schools to give children a basic introduction to our National games are creating a super race of adult footballers and hurlers across both genders.

Every county needs to fight its corner, to make a strong case for financial support to implement the very best fundamental coaching model to attract young children and are absolutely entitled to debate the matter in relation to the Dublin model. The GAA is already increasing support for other counties.

However, the contrived, yet obsessive linking of the debate to the success of the Dublin senior football team is, in my opinion and the opinion of most Dublin GAA people, a non sequitur.

... Final pile-on and maelstrom of whataboutery . . .