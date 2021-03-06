| -0.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dublin has invested funding in coaching kids which doesn’t equate with creating super race of winners

Seán Potts

Spurious contentions in the great ‘debate’ such as that clubs in capital don’t need financial support is absolutely wrong and needs challenging

Future stars: Scoil Lorcáin, Monkstown players celebrate after they beat St Olaf&rsquo;s, Balally in the Sciath Comhar Linn final at the Cumann na mBunscol Dublin Finals at Croke Park Expand

Close

Future stars: Scoil Lorcáin, Monkstown players celebrate after they beat St Olaf&rsquo;s, Balally in the Sciath Comhar Linn final at the Cumann na mBunscol Dublin Finals at Croke Park

Future stars: Scoil Lorcáin, Monkstown players celebrate after they beat St Olaf’s, Balally in the Sciath Comhar Linn final at the Cumann na mBunscol Dublin Finals at Croke Park

Future stars: Scoil Lorcáin, Monkstown players celebrate after they beat St Olaf’s, Balally in the Sciath Comhar Linn final at the Cumann na mBunscol Dublin Finals at Croke Park

All-Ireland final night 2020 was joyful if surreal. For anyone involved in Gaelic games in the capital, including the thousands of volunteers who have facilitated the enormous growth of the Association over the past 20 years, the Dublin senior football team are exemplars ... inspirational, pioneers, leaders, winners but grounded. Successful but connected on the field – off the field, tremendous.

... Pile-on and maelstrom of whataboutery.

It wasn’t even 8pm on December 19 before the loaded question popped up, needless to say prompted by a prominent journalist from a neighbouring county who, while framing Dublin’s success as a ‘problem’, at least qualified his comment politely by looking for a rational starting point in what he felt was a necessary debate.

Most Watched

Privacy