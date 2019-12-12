Dublin GAA's annual commercial income breaks through the €2m barrier

Dublin GAA's commercial juggernaut has crashed through the €2m mark for 2019, climbing to €2,355,250 from €1,553,394 in 2018.

It is an eye-watering return that puts all their rivals so far in the shade with the power of their brand increasing all the time.

Even when the standard €185,000 that all counties get from the GAA's central sponsorship and media rights dividend is stripped out of the overall pot, the revenue from sponsors, led by AIG, amounts to €2,170,250.

With deals that cover hotel, car, water, flight, gear, nutrition and menswear among other things, Dublin continue to operate on another level from the rest when it comes to commercial engagement.

By contrast, their nearest football rivals Kerry took in €786,000 in commercial revenue while Cork, the biggest county in terms of clubs, generated €639,500 as money from main sponsors Chill Insurance dropped from €400,000 to €330,000

Fundraising by the Board came in at just €88,445 according to Dublin's audited accounts before convention. Under that heading, Kerry were able to bridge the gap somewhat with €552,938 raised through various projects.

Dublin's overall income for 2019 was €5.24m, up from €4.4m a year earlier thanks chiefly to that €802k rise in commercial revenue.

Expenditure for Dublin teams was in line with last year. At €1.37m it was just €5,000 more than 2018, despite the season extending by a further two weeks due to September's All-Ireland final replay.

