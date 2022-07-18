Wily Whitehall Colmcille leave it late to secure promotion to Division 5

Whitehall Colmcille's Kevin O'Donohoe (second from left) and No 13 Sean Kerins in action against Stephen Crawley (left) and Dylan Andrews of O'Dwyer's during the Dublin AFL6 promotion play off in Cloughran. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Two goals in the final quarter from James O’Donoghue proved decisive as Whitehall Colmcille edged a battling O’Dwyer’s by two points in their absorbing and high-quality Dublin Adult Football League Division 6 promotion play-off decider at a sun-kissed Cloghran on Sunday morning.

The visitors had looked the more impressive team for the large part, generally controlling possession and looking defensively secure, and had opened up a deserved five-point lead at the three-quarter mark.

However, O’Donoghue was on hand to flick home from close range in the 50th minute after the kindest of deflections from an O’Dwyer’s block, and he made the most of further defensive hesitancy when hammering the ball home from four yards to turn the game on its head.

O’Dwyer’s fought back superbly from these body blows, regaining the initiative through a brace of Jude O’Sullivan points and a Dean Thompson free, but the ebb and flow was maintained until the final whistle as Colmcille decisively finished on the front foot through two points apiece from Sean Kerins and Peter Corry.

It was fitting that Corry and Kerins should prove instrumental in getting their team over the line as their intelligent movement and eye for a score helped contribute nine vital points over the hour. Their influence was less pronounced in a first half that saw O’Dwyer’s enjoy the greater amount of possession, as they played with a slight breeze at their backs.

This possession translated into early scores from Thompson, Jamie Lawler, O’Sullivan and Daniel Doherty as the Balbriggan outfit enjoyed a deserved 0-5 to 0-2 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Alex Murray impressed for Whitehall, scoring a wonderful point early on, before delivering the pass of the day into Shane O’Sullivan, but the Colmcille captain fired over when clean through on goal.

Sean Motherway made a fine sprawling save to deny Doherty a goal in the 26th minute but he proved powerless five minutes later as Michael Jules twisted and turned before scuffing a left-footed shot low to the net to leave O’Dwyer’s four points clear.

Crucially, Kerins responded with two points in quick succession to halve Whitehall’s deficit to just two points (1-7 to 0-8) by the interval.

Scores proved harder to find in the third quarter as the searing heat began to take its toll but with James Keenan working tirelessly around the middle third, O’Dwyer’s looked to have landed the knock-out blow when Doherty netted superbly across the helpless Motherway in the 45th minute.

However, the hosts were to finish strongly on a day that reflected well on the talent across both panels.

Expand Close O’DWYER'S: (back row, l-r) Dylan Andrews, Jude O’Sullivan, Dean Thompson, Fiach Keenan, Arron Keenan, Graham Ward, Emmet McKay and Michael Jules; (front row, l-r) James Keenan, Ciaran Gaye, Stephen Crawley, Cian Griffin, Jamie Lawler and Daniel Doherty. / Facebook

Whatsapp O’DWYER'S: (back row, l-r) Dylan Andrews, Jude O’Sullivan, Dean Thompson, Fiach Keenan, Arron Keenan, Graham Ward, Emmet McKay and Michael Jules; (front row, l-r) James Keenan, Ciaran Gaye, Stephen Crawley, Cian Griffin, Jamie Lawler and Daniel Doherty.

Expand Close WHITEHALL COLMCILLE: (back row, l-r) Sean Kerins, Adam McNally, Shane O’Sullivan, Sean Motherway, Collie Dunne, Cian Murphy, Andrew Eviston and James O’Donoghue; (front row, l-r) Peter Corry, Sean Lawless, Alex Murray, Stephen Cassidy, Eoin Dunne, Eamon Byrne and Alan O’Brien. / Facebook

Whatsapp WHITEHALL COLMCILLE: (back row, l-r) Sean Kerins, Adam McNally, Shane O’Sullivan, Sean Motherway, Collie Dunne, Cian Murphy, Andrew Eviston and James O’Donoghue; (front row, l-r) Peter Corry, Sean Lawless, Alex Murray, Stephen Cassidy, Eoin Dunne, Eamon Byrne and Alan O’Brien.

Match file

Scorers – Whitehall Colmcille: J O’Donoghue 2-0; S Kerins 0-5 (2f); P Corry 0-4 (3m); A Eviston (2f), A O’Brien (1f) 0-2 each; A Murray, S O’Sullivan 0-1 each. O’Dwyer’s: D Thompson 0-5 (4f); J O’Sullivan 0-4 (1f); D Doherty 1-1; M Jules 1-0; D Andrews, C Morrissey, J Lawler 0-1 each.



Whitehall Colmcille: S Motherway; E Dunne, E Byrne, S Lawless; C Dunne, A O’Brien, A Murray; S O’Sullivan, A McNally; C Murphy, J O’Donoghue, S Cassidy; P Corry, A Eviston, S Kerins. Subs: K O’Donohoe for Cassidy (21), K Hannon for Eviston (47).

O’Dwyer’s: E McKay; C Griffin, G Ward, F Keenan; D Andrews, C Gaye, S Crawley; J Keenan, D Thompson; D Doherty, J O’Sullivan, C Morrissey; A Keenan, M Jules, J Lawler. Subs: P O’Donohoe for McKay (h-t), B Staunton for Lawler (h-t), T Cawley for Doherty (50), J Foran for Jules (51), J Andrews for Staunton (55).

Mentors – Whitehall Colmcille: Declan McGrath, Noel Ennis, Gerry Ryan, Ben O’Sullivan. O’Dwyer’s: David O’Rourke, Anthony Conway, Damien Prout, Damien Rogers, Wayne Cawley, Mark Levins.

Referee: Simon Redmond (St Anne’s).

Wides: Whitehall Colmcille: 8 (2+6) O’Dwyer’s: 9 (6+3)

Conditions: Glorious sunshine.

Player of the Game: Sean Kerins (Whitehall Colmcille).