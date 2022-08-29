Whitehall Colmcille cast a Spell’ on Scoil UÍ Chonaill to remain unbeaten in SHC2

Dublin hurler Eoghan O'Donnell chipped in with two points in Whitehall Colmcille's win against Scoil Uí Chonaill. Photo: Sportsfile

Whitehall Colmcille confirmed their place in the knock-out stages of the Go Ahead Dublin Senior 2 Hurling Championship following their emphatic 5-29 to 0-12 win over Scoil Uí Chonaill in Cloghran on Saturday evening.

The bulk of the damage was done in the opening half as the hosts enjoyed a healthy 4-9 to 0-7 interval lead with Paddy Spellacy and Cormac Costello netting twice; Spellacy’s first goal coming via a penalty following a foul on the lively Costello.

The visitors replied through points from Rob Kennedy and Barry Cushen but Whitehall continued to impress after the break with Conor Sheedy chipping in with 1-4, including a sublime point from a sideline ball.

In total, 10 players contributed on the scoreboard with Lee Gannon scoring four points to augment further scores by Enda O’Donnell (0-3), Dillon Constantine (0-3), Eoin O’Donnell (0-2) and Luke McCarthy (0-2).

It proved far tighter in Marley Park with Castleknock keeping their ambitions alive by virtue of their narrow 1-17 to 1-15 victory over Ballinteer St John’s.

The visitors dominated initially with Cian Boyle, Eoin Sawyer and Neil Hogan keeping the umpires busy, and Sawyer’s goal before the break pushed them 1-12 to 1-3 clear by half-time.

St John’s bounced back impressively after the interval and a string of seven unanswered points left the contest delicately poised, but a superb defensive showing from Davy Bohan and late points from Boyle and Sawyer gave Castleknock sufficient breathing room by the end.

In Group 2, Faughs completed their fourth successive win and confirmed their place in the semi-finals when defeating Thomas Davis by 4-21 to 3-12 at Tymon Park.

Much of the drama was reserved for the second half after a tight and tense opening period that saw the hosts enter the break with a narrow 0-11 to 1-5 interval advantage.

The hosts began to gain control of matters early in the second half, plundering goals through Niall Fitzgibbon, David Croke, Jamie Maloney and Fergal Heavey – with Fitzgibbon and Heavey sharing 2-8 from play over the hour.

The home scoreboard kept ticking over through seven points from Carl O’Mahony while Sean McDonald and Jack McVeigh were resolute at the back for the winners.

