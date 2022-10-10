Whitehall Colmcille and Faughs earn promotion to SHC1

Whitehall Colmcille and Faughs advanced to the final of the Go Ahead Dublin Senior 2 Hurling Championship following their respective weekend wins against Ballinteer St John’s and Castleknock.

On Saturday, Whitehall did just enough to see off a brave Ballinteer side, with Paddy Spellacy’s free deep into added time securing a narrow 2-19 to 2-18 success.

There was little to suggest in the early stages that a thrilling conclusion would ensue as Colmcille raced into an early advantage, with Enda O’Donnell’s goal and points from Spellacy, Conor Sheedy, Luke McCarthy and O’Donnell leaving them seven points to the good.

St John’s finally found their range through Barry Mannion in the ninth minute, gaining reward for some promising possession through further scores by Séamus Fenton, Jack Gilligan and Tom Aherne to trim the deficit to just four points (1-9 to 0-8) by half-time.

Those arrears were eradicated within three minutes of the restart as an Aodhán Clabby goal followed Glenn Whelan’s point, with former Dublin minor Clabby adding a point soon after to hand Ballinteer the lead for the first time.

When Rob Aherne jinked his way through for an improvised finish in the 37th minute, Whitehall looked in grave peril but managed to gradually play their way back into contention through points from Spellacy, Seán Foran, Sheedy and the increasingly influential Cormac Costello.

The drama continued as Spellacy saw his 54th-minute penalty repelled by Joe Maher and that moment appeared decisive as Whelan seized the initiative for St John’s with a trio of glorious points.

However, Seán Gannon’s superb solo goal edged Whitehall back in front and despite Fenton calmly popping over a difficult free in the seventh minute of added time to level matters once again, Spellacy was on hand to settle the issue and seal his team’s return to the top fight.

On Sunday afternoon, Faughs pulled away in the second half to defeat Castleknock by 1-18 to 1-9.

Faughs enjoyed the upper hand initially through four frees from Carl O’Mahony and Ciarán Brennan’s 22nd-minute goal, but a Cian Boyle goal six minutes later reduced Castleknock’s deficit to 1-8 to 1-6 by half-time.

Second-half points from Conal Purcell and Eoin Sawyer brought them level, but O’Mahony, David Croke, James O’Brien, Conor O’Shea, Jake Moore and Niall Fitzgibbon all replied in kind as Faughs prevailed by nine points.