‘We should have beaten Tipperary in 1961 final’ ... Jimmy Gray reminisces about first time he met Kevin Heffernan on the 24 bus and offered him a cigarette!

Dublin captain John McCaffrey is presented with the Bob O'Keeffe Cup by Jimmy Gray, who played in goal the last time Dublin won the Leinster SHC final, in 2013. Photo: Sportsfile

Jimmy Gray goes on a drive. Down the wide sweep of Glasnevin Avenue.

His friend, Con Martin, was a neighbour. ‘The Ban’ deprived Con of his Leinster Senior Football Championship medal with Dublin. Many years later, Jimmy put that to right.

He points across to DCU. In times past, all green fields and farmland.

He goes by Morton Stadium, Santry. He was there on the famous, historic summer night in 1958 when five men ran the mile in under four minutes, including the great Ronnie Delany.

Jimmy stops for coffee at the garage beside the Whitehall Colmcille ground in Cloghran. They all know him here. And it’s an extra plate of biscuits. For the President of the Dublin GAA.

He’s been a regular visitor in the last while. Coming here with Michael O’Grady. To work on his autobiography. “They talked me into doing the book,” he smiles, as he settles in a corner seat by the window.

He’d explain how Michael would place the little tape recorder in front of him. And encourage Jimmy to open the door of his memory.

Jimmy talks about growing up in Dargle Road, Drumcondra. The long walks as a boy with his Dad. Trampling across turf that has now turned to concrete.

They’d go to Tolka Park. “The place would be packed. I remember the first all-ticket match there – Drums and Rovers.

“My parents were from Longford. They were interested in GAA. Every Sunday we’d go to Croke Park to watch a Dublin club game at 11.30. So many of the Dublin club matches were played there.

“I can remember our house on the morning of the All-Ireland final. Packed with people from the country who had travelled up for the game.”

Jimmy had experience of the big day himself. He was a sub in the 1955 All-Ireland football final when Kerry beat Dublin.

“I played some football, but hurling was my number one. There’s nothing that can beat a good game of hurling.”

Another All-Ireland final dawned in 1961. Dublin against Tipperary in the All-Ireland hurling final. Tipp won by a point. The one that got away.

Even now, Jimmy states: “We should have won it. That was a great Dublin side. Players that were as good as any hurlers in the country. Tipp were a top team. They went on to win a few more All-Irelands after that.”

Jimmy was in goal. It wasn’t always so. He played in attack for Na Fianna. Their goalkeeper was injured. Jimmy was asked to go in goal. He wasn’t keen.

He got the feeling that if he didn’t oblige, he wouldn’t be playing at all! He had a blinder. And he remained at the gate post forever more.

He also showed reluctance when the Dublin County Board chairman, Tom Loftus, asked him to go for the position of county chairman himself.

“I wasn’t interested. But, eventually, I agreed. I enjoyed it.”

His decision to appoint Kevin Heffernan as the Dublin football manager changed everything.

He chuckles at the memory of it all. Kevin became one of Jimmy’s dearest friends. They went back a long way.

Cigarette

“The first time I met him was on the number 24 bus to Marino after an U16 Colleges match. He was playing for Joeys and I was with Coláiste Mhuire. I was sitting beside him. I said hello to him and he offered me a cigarette!”

The details of Kevin taking the Dublin job will be forever etched on Jimmy’s mind. “I approached him, but he said he wasn’t available because, in fairness, he was committed to St Vincent’s at the time.

“As time went by, I’d ask him now and again, but it was still the same answer. Back then, Seán Óg Ó Ceallacháin was writing for the Evening Press.

“He rang to see was there any news about the new Dublin management team. I told him I was hoping to get Kevin. The next thing, there was a big headline in the Evening Press: ‘Heffo to manage the Dubs.’”

The following morning, Jimmy’s phone hopped off its hinges. It was the Heff. Wondering how did such a story get in the paper!

“Seán Óg only lived a few doors away from Kevin on the Howth Road. They were good pals. Kevin took the job. Such an intelligent man. A brilliant man. Quiet in his own way. Very good natured.

“He did things his own way. Of course he was such a great player himself. It was an education listening to him talking about a match that you had watched yourself. He’d point out little things that most people would miss. He had such a deep knowledge. And it all worked out so well with Lorcan Redmond and Donal Colfer. They were a wonderful combination.”

There were so many good days. One of Jimmy’s favourites was the 1983 All-Ireland semi-final replay in Páirc Uí Chaoimh when the Dubs produced a masterclass under a blazing sun.

Jimmy delights at what he sees in the county today. “Dublin GAA is in a good place. You wouldn’t get a better CEO than John Costello. The county is blessed to have him.”

Jimmy talks about Na Fianna. And how the club has grown. 166 teams. “The Nursery on Mobhi Road on a Saturday morning is a sight to see.”

Back in the car on the drive home, Jimmy points out the College of Surgeons ground where Na Fianna play, and also their pitches at Collinstown Lane beside the Dublin Airport.

The club is flying.

Like the man himself.