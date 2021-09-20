Valerie rocks the Hyde Park arena

YOU could hear the gentle hum of the DART. The rain had stopped. It was a pleasant evening. The Last Rose of Summer.

It was an historic night in Dalkey. The home faithful gathered on the small terrace. Cuala’s very first steps in the Go-Ahead Dublin Senior Championship.

They were up against Ballyboden St Enda’s. The champion of champions. The club who have won more Dublin Ladies’ Football Senior Championship titles than anyone else. They once completed the nine-in-a-row.

Valerie Mulcahy wore Boden’s number 13 jersey. Those in Hyde Park could consider themselves lucky to have seen her play. She delivered a masterclass. Her left foot was threading measured passes from the first minute.

It was a wonderful exhibition from one of the sport’s finest exponents. As someone remarked on the sideline, after another delicious Mulcahy Malteser, “class is permanent.”

She always reached the stop just as the bus arrived. She’s able to pluck an extra split second from thin air.

In the second half, Boden were attacking the road end. Valerie to the left of the posts. Surrounded. But she still managed to manufacture just enough room to pop over a point. “What a score,” said a voice in the crowd.

She finished with 3-3 as Boden won by 4-11 to 2-11. But it wasn’t just her scores. It was the way she brought her team-mates into the game. Delivering invitations that always led to the bank.

Her perfectly parcelled delivery saw Natalia Hyland driving the ball under the slates. Valerie’s smartly taken quick free brought the second goal, helping Boden to lead at half-time, 2-7 to 0-3.

Cuala were at their best after the tea. Rachel Hartnett struck a delightful goal with the outside of her right foot. But Mulcahy glided in for another Boden goal in the 41st minute before completing her hat-trick of goals on 58 minutes.

Late on, Jennifer Dunne’s clever free led to Sinéad Wylde cracking in a second goal for the hosts. A just reward for their spirited comeback.

*********************************************************************************

CUALA are heading to Swords. Their second stop in this season’s Go-Ahead Dublin Senior Championship.

They’ll have pleasant memories of Lawless Memorial Park. It was there last August that they won the Dublin Intermediate Championship title. Overcoming Castleknock in a thriller, 2-9 to 2-8.

“It will be another tough fixture for us,” says Cuala manager, Derek Dunne. “Against Ballyboden last week, we produced a very strong second half and we want to build on that now for our next three matches.

“It took us a while to get going against Boden. But we are a young side and we are learning from every game. It was our first game in senior championship football. It would have been nice to have got a quicker start, but we are pleased with the display we gave in the second half.

“We have been developing as a team. It’s a big step up to senior football but we are proud of the way the girls played and we’ll hope to continue that now against Fins.”

Cuala grew into the contest against Boden. They took the game to them in the second period. Jennifer Dunne (left) was getting on more ball and driving the team forward.

Rachel Hartnett, Gráinne O’Driscoll and Sinéad Wylde were also at the centre of the revival.

************************************************************************

IT’S Clanna Gael Fontenoy next for Ballyboden St Enda’s in Group B of the Go-Ahead Dublin Senior Championship.

Boden’s Declan O’Reilly was happy with the opening victory against Cuala. Especially as it was on the road. “It was good to start with a win. An away win in the Championship is always a bonus,” he noted.

Boden played some fine football. They were bristling from the start. Moving from defence to attack with pace. They were making the passes stick. And there was a real zest in their work.

In the second half, when the pressure came on, they showed composure at the back. Using the ball well. Passing their way out of the forest.

“It was a good match,” reflected Declan. “It looked like we were going to pull away, but fair play to Cuala. They gave it a right lash.

“They really came back at us, and at one stage in the second half there were only a couple of scores between us. So it could have gone either way.

“Cuala gave it a right go, so we were happy to get out with the win. We’ll prepare now for Clanns at home. They are another good side, so I’m sure we’ll have our work cut out.”

At the end of Boden’s match in Dalkey last week, Declan went over to the Cuala players and complimented them on their performance. Cuala’s arrival on the top floor adds even more calibre to one of the best Championships in the country.

Boden possess energy and craft in their half-forward line – Emily Flanagan, Natalia Hyland and Maria McGrath. Orla Scollard chipped in with two neat points.