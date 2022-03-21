Two-goal blitz sets St Margaret’s on their way

Two goals in the opening six minutes set the tone as St Margaret’s eased to a comfortable 2-15 to 1-4 AFL3 win over Good Counsel/Liffey Gaels at St Margaret’s on Wednesday.

Leon Daly and Conor Sutton had already pointed before Conor Hickey and Brian Shanahan put further daylight between the teams with well-taken goals.

Daly and Hickey were the pick of the home attack with the former kicking six points in total, and with Aaron Creggan, James Hempenstall and Jamie McGuinness also on target, Maggies cruised to victory with Nathan Dolan and Daniel Lynch impressing in their full-back line.

AFL3: St Patrick’s Donabate 3-15 St Jude’s 2-7; St Margaret’s 2-15 Good Counsel/Liffey Gaels 1-4; St Peregrine’s 1-6 Trinity Gaels 1-18; St Finian’s Newcastle 0-12 O’Toole’s 3-5; St Patrick’s Palmerstown 0-5 Naomh Fionnbarra 0-11; St Mary’s Saggart 5-18 St Brigid’s 1-1; Ballyboden St Enda’s 3-15 Clanna Gael Fontenoy 1-11.

In AFL4, Ballinteer St John’s secured their first league win of the year when beating Man O’War by 1-14 to 0-8 on Tuesday evening.

Paddy Connaughton netted the solitary goal of the game as St John’s build up a healthy lead thanks to the scoring contributions of Oisin Grady (0-4), Shane McCann (0-3), Niall Dunphy (0-3) and Gavin Barton (0-2).

Ballinteer kept control of matters with Aaron Foley, Collie Egan, Connaughton, Sean Corcoran and Paddy Quinn Glennon all highly influential on the night.

On Sunday morning, Templeogue Synge Street impressed in beating St Mark’s by 2-11 to 1-5 at McGee Park.

AFL4: St Vincent’s 2-7 St Sylvester’s 2-14; Cuala 8-11 Raheny 2-5; Skerries Harps 3-9 Garda 0-8; St Mark’s 1-5 Templeogue Synge Street 2-11; Kilmacud Crokes 2-11 Lucan Sarsfields 4-8; Clann Mhuire 3-10 Clontarf 3-5; Ballinteer St John’s 1-14 Man O’War 0-8.