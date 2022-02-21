Trip to Tipperary will be a real litmus test for Dublin’s hurlers

Eoghan O'Donnell has been a steady presence at the heart of the Dublin defence. Photo: Sportsfile

Dublin will face their toughest test to date this year when they travel to Semple Stadium on Saturday evening (5.0) to take on Tipperary in Round 3 of the National Hurling League.

The Dubs have enjoyed an encouraging start to 2022, winning the Walsh Cup and picking up three points from a possible four in league contests against Waterford and Antrim, but Tipperary on their home patch should be a truer indicator of Dublin’s progress this year, according to former selector Andy Cunningham.

“I think it’s fair to say that Tipperary next weekend is a step up from what Dublin have played so far this year, especially with the game taking place in Thurles.

“Tipperary have brought some new players into their panel and I was impressed with how they performed against Kilkenny the last day.

“Those new lads are looking to make an impression and I thought that they brought great intensity to their play last Sunday week, so Dublin will be well aware of what to expect on Saturday.

“It’s going to be a good test for Dublin, but it’s a test that they should look forward to,” he added.

While the O’Toole’s clubman has been pleased with what he has witnessed from Dublin this spring, there are still areas that need addressing if the Dubs are to maintain their impressive recent form. You would have to be encouraged with how Dublin have fared and they are now six matches unbeaten in 2022,” added Cunningham.

“There is great work-rate and intensity to their play and they are swarming teams very effectively.

“The defence, led by Eoghan O’Donnell, has been fairly solid and have provided a good platform all year but they have conceded three penalties in just two league games this year so they need to get their discipline right.

“Conor Burke is going well at midfield but I would like to see Dublin’s

inside-forward line contributing more scores as that is where matches of the highest standard are won and lost.

“There is a nice consistency in the panel and there are players out injured like Cian Boland, Cian O’Sullivan and Liam Rushe that have to return to the panel later in the year, which will improve competition for places both on the starting 15 and on the bench.

“There is a small gap between league and championship, so it’s important to develop a settled panel over the coming weeks and a positive result next Saturday should do wonders for their confidence.”