Tom pleased with the effort from all Gaels  

Tom Behan was involved with boxing, athletics and soccer before settling on GAA.

IT’S another busy day for Tom Behan. The job has taken him across the Liffey. To the pretty village of Monkstown. Where another property is getting his elegant, finishing touch.

He takes a break. To talk football. And to recall a moment that will always be a picture in his mind.

Kevin Moran playing for the Dubs. The 1976 All-Ireland Football final. Dublin attacking the Hill.

The game just twenty seconds old. Moran went on a swashbuckling run. Like a knife through a tub of Kerrygold.

His screaming shot missed by a whisker. It would have been the Goal-of-the-Century.

“Kevin played centre half-back. I was a right half-back. I modelled my game on him. I loved going forward with the ball,” explains Tom.

“It was a pity he didn’t play a bit longer with the Dubs, but he went to Manchester United, so you can’t argue with that.”

And the reason why Kevin couldn’t stay with the Dubs – Tom’s Uncle Billy!

The legendary Manchester United scout, Billy Behan. Nobody could judge a footballer like Billy.

He sent so many Irish players to United. When Billy rang Old Trafford with word of another possible recruit, Matt Busby would say to him. “Send him over.” And, without even seeing the player, Matt would have the fountain pen ready.

“Billy lived in Sandymount,” says Tom. “A lovely, courteous man. A quiet man. An absolute gentleman. He had such a deep knowledge of football.”

Billy was a goalkeeper. Tom also wore the gloves. Playing for Edenmore FC.

“I loved sport growing up. I did everything. I was involved in boxing, athletics and soccer, but then Gaelic games took over. I just loved playing the football and hurling.”

Tom had good times with St Monica’s. “They’ll always have a special place in my heart.”

There were milestones along the road. They won the 1987 Dublin Junior Football Championship final. Two years later, they reached the Dublin Intermediate Championship final. Losing to Kilmore. After a replay.

Paddy Power was playing for Kilmore. A brilliant, darting forward. “I regularly meet Paddy. We’d often still chat about that match. We’d have the banter,” smiles Tom.

Paddy went on to become a top referee. And now he’s part of the best umpiring double-act in town. With Willie Fallon.

These days, Tom is managing Trinity Gaels. In Division 3 of the Adult Football League.

He wore the Trinity jersey. Fr Collins Park was Fortress Donaghmede. Trinity stayed in Division 1 for so many years.

“We had some great days in Fr Collins,” he recalls. “It was hard for any visiting teams to get a result there.

“We knew every nook and cranny of the place. Every hill. Every bump and divot.”

Now the club’s HQ is up the road at Drumnigh. One of the finest venues that you’d see.

“It’s wonderful driving in there to see all the kids playing. It’s a fantastic facility. And it’s all due to the people who do the work there. The unseen work. Keeping the ground and clubhouse in order, putting up the nets and flags. It just doesn’t happen. They are such great people and I have such admiration for them.”

Tom also salutes the work of the ‘Trinity Heroes.’ Which caters for people of all abilities.

“Just to see them there having such fun, kicking the ball. The joy on their faces. It’s just inspirational. And, again, it’s possible by the kindness and the dedication of the people behind it.”

Tom is happy with the first team squad. “They are young, and they are ambitious. Hopefully we can give the Senior B Championship a good rattle this year.

“Division 3 is a high standard. In my experience, it’s the hardest League to get out of because everybody wants to be at senior level.

“People mightn’t agree with me, but I think the level of football in Division 3 is even more demanding than Division 2. The Division 2 teams are in Senior football, but all the teams in Division 3 are striving to get there. And that’s what makes it so competitive.

“The lads are dedicated. I enjoy working with them. They put in the effort in training. There’s no promotion this year, but, hopefully, next year we’ll go at it again.

“In 2019, we got to the Intermediate final. Ballyboughal beat us by a point. That was a big disappointment, but it’s all about patience.”

Tom knows that more than most. For many years he was involved with the Dublin Development Squads. “I considered it a real privilege. And it was so enjoyable working with all the coaches.

“It’s all voluntary. People give up their time. And it’s all about trying to improve Dublin football. Wanting to see Dublin football being successful.

“It was brilliant working with all the young players. Without the effort that the coaches put in, the county managers wouldn’t be getting such players coming through.”

Tom wore the county jersey himself. For the Dublin Juniors. From 1987 to ’94. “Great memories. The only problem was that we played Meath five times and we only beat them once in the Leinster final! I was fortunate to play with many good footballers. The likes of Paul Bealin, Ciaran Whelan, Brian Barnes and Barney Rock.”

Tom is now happy helping the young Gaels develop. And prosper. Showing all the wisdom of his famous Uncle Billy.