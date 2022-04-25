Time for the Sky Blues to show their true colours against Wexford in Leinster Championship

Ciarán Kilkenny is part of a leadership group that will need to perform well if Dublin are to retain their Leinster crown. Photo: Sportsfile

Following over a decade of provincial dominance, Dublin enter this year’s Leinster Senior Football Championship with their supremacy in question as they begin their title defence with a trip to Chadwicks Wexford Park to face Wexford on Saturday evening (6.30).

What has long been a procession for the Dubs will come under greater scrutiny and examination this year with the likes of Kildare and Meath hoping to expose any weaknesses that the champions have displayed over the past nine months or so.

Wexford will enter Saturday’s contest in rude health following their win over Offaly on Sunday, but for former Dublin selector Brian Talty, it’s the Dublin line-up that interests him most following their struggles during the league.

“I think the first thing that you would be looking for is who is actually available to tog out on the day.

“Dublin had a fair few absentees through injury over the course of the league, which partially explained their difficulties, and it will be interesting to see which lads have made a return and are ready for involvement.

“There is always a bit of excitement around the make-up of the first championship team of the summer and it’s probably heightened even more so given that Dublin are rebuilding to a certain degree.

“We want to know will some of the lads handed opportunities during the league have done enough to start next Saturday and will the likes of Con O’Callaghan, Cormac Costello and Paddy Small feature in Dublin’s forward line?

“Of course, we probably won’t find out until closer to the throw-in, but from a Dublin perspective, you would certainly be looking forward to seeing the return of some of the more established and senior players to the line-up,” he said.

Naturally, there was a fair amount of disquiet and disappointment when Dublin’s relegation from Division 1 of the National Football League was confirmed last month following a defeat to Monaghan.

However, Talty, in particularly good humour following Galway’s win over Mayo on Sunday, was keen to stress the danger of reading too much into league form, based on what we have witnessed in the championship to date.

“Of course, we haven’t seen close to all the teams in action yet, but I think it’s fair to say from what we have witnessed so far is that the league form has gone out the window to a fair degree.

“I think the most obvious example of that is the relative performances of both Donegal and Armagh last Sunday.

“Armagh enjoyed a hugely encouraging league and really made people sit up and take notice and they were considered genuine dark horses for success in Ulster and beyond.

“Donegal, in contrast, produced a series of puzzling and inconsistent performances during the league and they seemingly went into Sunday’s encounter between the two sides with a lot still to work and improve on.

“What unfolded was a performance of complete dominance from Donegal with Armagh well beaten long before the final whistle and I don’t think many neutrals anticipated such a one-sided affair on the day.

“You could also argue that Galway’s win over Mayo in Castlebar could not have been predicted if you based your outlook on league form.

“Mayo had a decent league as they introduced plenty of new players to the scene and it was easy enough to overlook their capitulation to Kerry in the final given how many absentees they had on the day.

“Galway lost the Division 2 decider to Roscommon that showed weaknesses in their defence, but they managed to turn that around last Sunday to complete a deserved win,” he said.

As for Dublin, Talty is hopeful that the pressure and anticipation that lends itself to championship football will be just the incentive and motivation for Dublin’s leading lights to produce a welcome return to form.

“What I would like to see most is that the more senior players show that leadership that was missing during certain stages of the league.

“You would assume that the result should take care of itself so after that, you would like to see a return to the enthusiasm, commitment and desire that were such important factors in Dublin’s success over the past ten years.

“The preparations have been going well apparently with the training trip to Portugal and now is the time for players like Brian Fenton, Ciarán Kilkenny, John Small and Brian Howard to show their true potential and ambition.

“Traditionally, it is at championship time that we see the best of these players and that is what you want to see from Dublin on Saturday.

“I want to see leaders on Saturday, lads that are going to drive the thing forward as there’s no question that Dublin still have plenty of talent to call upon.

“Their desire may have been questioned a bit during the league, and that’s probably fair enough.

“It’s a big game for Dublin in that respect and hopefully they deliver a performance and result that offers encouragement for the remainder of the championship.”