Three tough matches to go but Division 2 beckons after Dublin footballers wilt under Kildare pressure

Dublin’s chances of remaining in Division 1 of the Allianz National Football League seem highly unlikely now given Sunday’s loss to Kildare and the tough schedule that Dublin face in their final three matches.

A win over the Lilies could have handed Dublin some much-needed momentum ahead of their matches with Tyrone, Donegal and Monaghan, but despite a relatively promising opening in Newbridge the performance dipped sufficiently to allow the hosts to secure a crucial and deserved three-point victory.

Ciarán Fitzpatrick of St Jude’s is familiar with football in both counties having represented Kildare at senior level between 2011 and 2017, and he fears Dublin’s recent regression could see them fall through the trap door and into Division 2 by the end of the league.

“It’s just looking like an uphill battle for Dublin at the moment and it’s going to be tough for them to scrape enough points to survive in Division 1,” Fitzpatrick said.

“Before the match on Sunday, I was looking to see how they would fare in terms of the second quarter as that has been a period in which they have struggled this year and I’m sure that the players and management were conscious of that.

“I just wanted to see if they could ramp it up, but, in reality, the opposite occurred and suddenly they went from being level at four points apiece to falling behind by four points.

“During this period, they really struggled in terms of basic errors, fumbling the ball and giving away possession far too easily.

“You could see it in the influence that Ciarán Kilkenny had during that time as he was so instrumental in the opening 20 minutes, directing all of Dublin’s attacking play, but he hardly touched the ball in the closing 15 minutes of the half.

“It is impossible to sustain that responsibility for a prolonged period and he (Kilkenny) seems to be taking a lot of the burden for how the forward line performs and probably needs a bit more support in that respect.

“In fairness, Seán Bugler played very well and took the game to Kildare but he was one of the few positives that Dublin can take from the game.

“From the outside looking in there just doesn’t appear to be the chemistry in the team that’s required at this level and that can happen with new fellas coming in.

“It just looks like they haven’t played too much football together and they seem to be taking the wrong option far more often than they should.

“Of course, they’re not getting the breaks but they have lost that clinical touch in front of goal which was once again in evidence in Newbridge as they missed three very presentable goal chances.

“Lads like James McCarthy and Con O’Callaghan are still to come back into the fold and that will definitely improve matters but that won’t really help in the short term, and it’s difficult to see them picking up enough wins against Monaghan, Donegal and Tyrone to stay up.”

As for his native county, the talented corner-back was hugely encouraged by Kildare’s performance two days ago, particularly in terms of the depth the panel is blessed with at present.

Sunday’s win pushed Kildare onto three points from four games and gives them more than a fighting chance of remaining in the top flight, with Fitzpatrick impressed by some of the younger players in the panel.

“Both teams were aware of the magnitude of the game beforehand so that was a huge win for Kildare and should do wonders for their confidence, while the supporters will get such a boost from beating Dublin.

“There are new players coming in and doing really well, lads like Jimmy Hyland and Darragh Ryan, while goalkeeper Aaron O’Neill will really benefit from playing at this level in such a big game.

“Ryan Houlihan mightn’t be that new to the team, but he looks revitalised at corner-back and then at the opposite end of the pitch, Daniel Flynn continues to impress.

“He just has everything that you would want from a full-forward and for a five-minute period in the first half, he was simply unmarkable.

“Kevin Flynn is another player that looks to have benefited from his switch to midfield and Paul Cribbin is getting on a lot of ball so there’s lots to be encouraged about from a Kildare perspective. The introduction of Kevin Feely off the bench had a massive impact on the game I thought and I think it allowed Kildare to settle a bit in that final quarter.

“The crowd were feeding off that brilliant catch that he made and psychologically, it was important to see the influence that he can exert on a game.

“Obviously, it’s important that Kildare don’t get too carried away with the result on Sunday as they still have three very difficult matches remaining.

“It’s not the same Dublin as their teams from the past decade but any time that you beat them, you should take a lot of confidence and enjoyment from it.”