Thomas Davis Under-16 footballers snatch win over Naomh Mearnóg with pair of late goals in Division 2 clash

Naomh Mearnóg’s Sam Forde tries to get past Thomas Davis pair Dennis Ogbonna and Callum Purdy. Photo: Arthur Carron

Outside the Thomas Davis clubhouse, the flags were more than fluttering on the wind last Saturday afternoon.

There was a gale blowing on the Kiltipper Road. It swept down from the mountain onto the all-weather.

Such a surface is a treasure at this time of the year as it staged this U-16 Football League Division 2 tie.

The breeze blew into the car-park end. It was almost impossible for the goalkeepers to place the ball on the tee.

Once during the second half, the tee blew away just as the ’keeper was about to strike the ball. The tee flew behind the goal and it looked like it was about to take off and head down the road to Glenville for a game of pitch and putt.

“In fairness, both sides coped well to produce some excellent football,” remarked Thomas Davis mentor Dave Farrelly.

It was a day when many matches fell, but the word from the coast was good. All games at the Portmarnock HQ got the green light. Another winning performance from the Ground Force crew.

“I felt we played better against the wind in the second half,” reflected Mearnóg’s Dave Aston. “We just didn’t score enough in the first half.”

The Mearnóg lads can feel blessed to have him as a mentor. He graced the jersey so well for years.

Mearnóg’s half-forward Aaron Fahy certainly put in the hard yards. He played with such purpose. And his left boot could butter the spuds.

Mearnóg midfielder Alex Ganaza also had a fine match. He also has a refined left peg.

The visiting centre half-back Robert Burns gave a towering performance.

Davis contain plenty of pace. Ryan Hughes prevented a couple of more goals.

The home ’keeper, Jack O’Connor, also made some notable stops. And in advancing from his goal, he looked as assured as the man himself, Stephen Cluxton.

The point of the day belonged to the Thomas Davis midfielder, Alex Dunne, who sent over a gem in the second period. It earned the applause of the terraces.

Two dogs were among the attendance. They were the only ones who didn’t have the winter coats on.

A delightful slice of skill came before the break when, directly off the turf, the Portmarnock full-forward Zach Fahey, on the run, managed to flick the ball into his gloves.

The visitors led 0-8 to 0-4 at half-time.

Davis came close to a goal early on. Their impressive left corner-forward Tadgh Farrelly skipped by two tackles with a body swerve that would be at home on Dancing with the Stars. He slipped a pass to Lee Parsons who brought the most wonderful save from Hughes.

It was Farrelly who struck for the opening goal, five minutes into the second half. His rising shot found the top left-hand corner at the car park end to put them a point ahead, 1-6 to 0-8.

Mearnóg showed spirit, and they were lifted by a 44th-minute goal. Fahy forced a brilliant save from O’Connor, but Ganaza was in the right spot to knock in the rebound.

That put Mearnóg a point in front. But, six minutes from time, two goals in a minute settled it.

The first came from a penalty, converted superbly by Eoin O’Duffy. And it was Jake Maher who was in the right spot to direct in the third goal.

Match file

Scorers - THOMAS DAVIS: T Farrelly 1-4; E O’Duffy 1-2 (1-0 pen, 0-1f); J Maher 1-0; L Macken 0-2; J Connolly, A Dunne 0-1 each. NAOMH MEARNÓG: A Fahy 0-6 (4f); A Ganaza 1-2; S Forde 0-1.

THOMAS DAVIS: J O’Connor; C Purdy, D Cummins, L Kinsella; S Sheridan, A Tuohy, A Farrelly; D Ogbonna, A Dunne; J Connolly, E O’Duffy, L Macken; L Parsons, J Stauton, T Farrelly. Subs: D Tipping, J Maher. A Doyle, E Lambert, J McAneney, R Parsons, S King, T Murray.

NAOMH MEARNÓG: R Hughes; L Clarke, R O’Connell, C O’Brien; C Healy, R Burns, N Kenny; S Forde, A Ganaza; R Moore, N Reid, A Fahy; A Redmond, Z Fahey, T Byrne. Subs: I Behan, J O’Malley, M Carr.

MENTORS – Thomas Davis: D Farrelly, N Kelly, E O’Duffy, I Parsons, G Lawson. Naomh Mearnóg: D Aston, A Kavanagh, J Wall.

REFEREE: D O’Donovan (St Mark’s).

CONDITIONS: Bitterly cold and a swirling breeze.

WIDES – Thomas Davis: 9 (5 in first half +4 in second half), Naomh Mearnóg: 5 (3+2).

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: Aaron Fahy (Naomh Mearnóg).