The Hurt Locker, with Joey Boland: The return from quad injury can take time

Having already missed out on last year’s All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin, Mayo’s Oisín Mullin will have been disappointed to have gone on to play just a small part in the final against Tyrone.

There would have been a huge push and intense pressure to have him fit, ultimately a quad injury refused to come good in time for Mullin.

Often occurring when a player is sprinting, (as the quad muscle transitions from a lengthened state to a shortened state), quad tears flag up as a sharp pain, high up the quad.

So how does a player get back to full fitness?

In the days following injury, our first port of call will be to work around the torn muscle fibres, not into them.

Next, we need to activate the quad using a band or leg extension machine that you would find in your gym.

We then need to introduce some strength into the muscle using a front plank or a wall sit exercise.

Once the player has full range of motion and no pain, can introduce forward and reverse lunges.

Three weeks into rehab, we can then usually introduce some explosive bounds and a return to running and kicking.

Adhering to an individualised, gradual, return to play strategy is key to avoiding recurring injury. At SPI, intensity (speed) and duration (minutes on the pitch) are the two measures we use to create these individualised return to play strategies, which can look something like this:

Day 1 Tuesday: Training at 50% of your max speed for 20 minutes

Day 2 Thursday: Training at 60% speed for 30 minutes

Day 3 Saturday: Train at 70% speed for 40 minutes

Day 4 Tuesday: Train at 80% speed for 40 minutes

Day 5 Thursday: Train at 90% speed for 50 minutes

Day 6 Saturday: Train at 100% speed for 60 minutes

