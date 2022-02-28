The Hurt Locker, with Joey Boland: Hamstring strains will come back if ignored

Hamstring strains can hold back a young GAA player’s development and they can also shorten careers.

James O’Donoghue’s premature intercounty retirement was the unfortunate outcome of a bout of hamstring strains. Fast, explosive-style players like O’Donoghue would be high-risk for this type of injury and once you’ve had a hamstring strain, you’re at high risk for recurrent strains so committing to a long-term rehab plan from the initial strain is key.

At Sports Physio Ireland, we take a structured approach to hamstring strain prevention and rehab.

Flexibility

Regaining full hamstring length after injury is vital. At a minimum, players should be able to demonstrate baseline flexibility by comfortably touching their toes from a seated position.

Hamstring Activation

Using a leg curl machine at the gym or a resistance band at home is the easiest way to get a hamstring firing again and to maintain activation.This will help remodel the damaged tissue and prevent recurring injury.

Eccentric Strengthening

As per video below, GAA players need to be able to progressively add weight to the bar throughout hamstring injury recovery. To prevent recurrent strains, players should aim to keep this exercise in their gym programme going forward.

Return to Match Play

Our philosophy here would be you need to train fully for 3 sessions without any symptoms or hesitation. If you have a match on a Sunday, you need to train fully the weekend before and during the week twice before you should play a match.

At SPI, we know that every player and their circumstances are different and we tailor individual rehab plans accordingly. For more information use the link below.

