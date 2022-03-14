The Hurt Locker, with Joey Boland: Full range of movement first port of call after shoulder dislocation

Following an unfortunate car accident on the way home from training, Antrim’s Aoife Taggart was recently left with a dislocated shoulder. Shoulder dislocations in GAA players can result in a lot of time missed from the pitch.

So what happens when a shoulder dislocates? Your shoulder is a ball and socket joint, which allows it to move in all directions. It is stabilised by ligaments and small (rotator cuff) muscles. When too much force is applied to the shoulder, the ligaments become stretched or torn and your shoulder pops out of the socket. When a dislocation occurs, surgery is often needed to re-stabilise these ligaments.

In terms of treatment, at Sports Physio Ireland, regaining full range of movement within a player’s shoulder is our first port of call. It is important to be able to fully reach overhead and behind your back before you progress onto the strengthening phase of rehab.

Watch our shoulder strengthening video here:

Deep rotator cuff muscles. Early reactivation of these stabilising muscles is key following dislocation. We like to use a resistance band for exercises in the early phase of rehab.

Push-Ups: Strength, confidence and stability in the shoulder are vital. Slow traditional push-ups can be progressed to explosive push-ups. These explosive push-ups help prepare our patients for contact and tackling on the field.

Overhead Press: Incorporated towards the later stages of rehab, this exercise must be completed pain-free and prepares the player for catching the ball overhead. Players must overcome the fear of reaching up to catch a ball with a lot of our patients reporting that this is the most difficult part of returning to the pitch. These overhead exercises help our patients overcome this fear.

Reactive Strength: This is very important for GAA players so their shoulder muscles can switch on in reaction to contact during the game, avoiding dislocating. Reactive strength is often overlooked in the latter stages of rehab, resulting in a recurrence of the original injury.

For more information on dislocated shoulders, check the link below:

https://bit.ly/spi-dislocated-shoulder