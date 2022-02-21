The Hurt Locker, with Joey Boland – Calf issues: Prevention along with recovery

Any GAA player who suffers from recurring calf injuries will relate to Conor McKeon’s recent article in the Irish Independent about Cian O’Sullivan’s premature, injury–driven retirement. The headline ‘Old Man’s Calves’ grabbed my attention.

Calf strains and Achilles problems are quite common in GAA players, often leading to weeks spent on the sidelines and understandable frustration.

We know that Cian has a history of hamstring issues, which may have misdirected his running load from his hamstrings and glutes down the kinetic chain to his calves, resulting in them becoming overloaded for a long period.

So how can GAA players prevent and recover from calf problems and what common issues do we see contributing to these injuries in the Sports Physio Ireland clinic?

Ankle Mobility: Old ankle injuries that are not fully recovered can result in stiffness in the ankle, leading to calf strains and overload.

Calf Capacity: This relates to the fitness of your calves. To have fit and strong calves, you should be able to calf raise half your body weight concentrically (lifting up) and your full body weight eccentrically (heel dropping down slowly) 12 times with a squat bar on your back.

Glute and Hamstring Strength: Weak hamstrings and glutes result in additional load placed on your calves.

Muscle Activation and Co-ordination: When a player is running, they must be able to fire their glutes and hamstrings at the exact same time as their calves when their foot strikes the ground.

If you can master synchronised muscle recruitment during running and sprinting you will offload your calves, improve your running efficiency, decreasing your risk of injury.

