Synger dig deep to beat St Brigid’s and face Cuala in SFC 2 final

Templeogue Synge Street overcame the 34th minute dismissal of Killian O’Gara to deservedly account for St Brigid’s by 0-10 to 0-9 in their tense Dublin Senior 2 Football Championship semi-final at O’Toole Park on Sunday afternoon.

There were few scores throughout with Synger seizing the early initiative through points from Niall Scully, Declan Treanor and Fintan Dignam before St Brigid’s finally found their range through Seán Egan and Philly Ryan.

Leading by 0-4 to 0-3 at the break, Synge Street fell behind following a brace of Ryan frees and an excellent Mark Donnelly score but regrouped impressively through Scully, Eoghan O’Gara and the influential Kevin Hughes and they pushed for home following further scores by Scully and Lorcan O’Dell.

Treanor was dismissed deep into added time and while Kevin Callaghan and Fiachra O’Meara tagged on late points, they proved insufficient by the final whistle.

King Con on fire

Holders Cuala also progressed to the final as 2-7 from Con O’Callaghan saw them ease past St Sylvester’s by 4-18 to 1-15.

The Dalkey outfit opened up brightly through O’Callaghan’s 4th minute penalty and he turned provider in the 16th minute as Darragh Spillane netted from close range to help Cuala to a 2-4 to 0-6 lead by the water break.

The lively Alex Wright and Seán Guiden replied for Syls but with Luke Keating also impressing up front, Cuala entered the break with a 2-9 to 0-8 interval lead.

Their margin was enhanced in the early stages of the second-half as Spillane palmed home from O’Callaghan’s pass in the 33rd minute and while the towering Jack Hazley netted a consolation goal for the Malahide side in the 55th minute, it was O’Callaghan that fittingly had the final word as he crashed home late on.