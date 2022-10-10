Sunday SFC showdown set to be a sizzler

Colm Basquel of Ballyboden St Enda's in action against Jonny Cooper of Na Fianna during the Dublin County Senior Club Football Championship Semi-Final match between Ballyboden St Endas and Na Fianna at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfil

Next Sunday sees the final of the Go Ahead Dublin Senior 1 Football Championship take place at Parnell Park (4.30) as Kilmacud Crokes look to retain their title at the expense of Na Fianna.

Without wishing to convey any disrespect to the other challengers, it’s fair to say that Crokes and Na Fianna have enjoyed the most compelling form since the championship commenced, with their respective semi-final wins as impressive as they were comfortable.

Few would have anticipated how comprehensive Na Fianna’s win over Ballyboden St Enda’s would transpire, with their ten-point winning margin a fair barometer of their complete dominance over the hour.

Admittedly, Ballyboden never showed anything resembling their true potential that afternoon, but that shouldn’t detract from what was a hugely impressive showing from Lar Norton’s side at both ends of the pitch.

Restricting a talented Boden attack to just seven points reflects the miserly and disciplined nature of the Na Fianna defence, while up front, relatively few chances were spurned, with David Lacey top scoring with 1-3, including a calmly taken goal in added time.

Kilmacud’s victory over Thomas Davis the following day was similarly comfortable, despite the concession of an early goal to Fionn Murray, and while the absence through injury of Paul Mannion deprived the holders of some sparkle in attack, they did enough to get the job done without too much alarm.

The newly arrived Shane Walsh has settled in comfortably to his new surroundings, kicking eight points in that 0-12 to 1-3 success with his scoring ability, alongside the experience and big-game temperament of his new team-mates, key to the Stillorgan outfit advancing to their second successive final, and third in five years.,

“I think it was a fairly mature performance from the lads in the semi-final, especially given the start we had when we were four points down in the early stages,” said Crokes manager Robbie Brennan.

“We had to work our way back into it and it was pleasing from the management side that they managed to do that and I felt that our experience was important in getting us over the line.

“Of course, there were certain aspects of our play that we weren’t too happy with and our forward play needs to improve for the next day.

“We have been working hard in training to tidy things up, but ultimately, semi-finals are for winning and we were delighted to come through against a strong team like Thomas Davis.

“Naturally, we watched the other semi-final with great interest and you couldn’t but be impressed with the display that Na Fianna produced on the day.

“They received some criticism in certain quarters for just narrowly beating Whitehall Colmcille in the quarter-final, but Whitehall are a much better team than many people give them credit for.

“It was similar with us against Cuala when people questioned our performance in the last eight, but Cuala are another excellent team that pushed us all the way.

“I felt going into Na Fianna’s match with Ballyboden that Na Fianna would have the edge, but I probably didn’t expect their win to be as comprehensive as it turned out.

“They were very good in everything that they did and have developed into a very strong team.

“They have strengths all over the field and we are under no illusions that they will be a tough nut to crack on Sunday,” added Brennan.

Indeed, everything points to a tight and tense encounter next weekend between two teams that seem very well-matched and if last year’s quarter-final encounter between the pair is anything to go on, Sunday’s clash could well go right down to the wire. Crokes prevailed by 1-11 to 0-12 on that occasion, with Dara Mullin’s early goal proving pivotal by the final whistle as his side withstood some frantic and incessant late pressure to stumble over the line.

“It’s hard to know how things will pan out on Sunday, but you would expect that it will be very close,” acknowledged Brennan.

“I think that there are a fair few similarities between the two teams, with both ourselves and Na Fianna very assured at the back while both sides have the potential in attack to cause plenty of problems.

“They have an abundance of pace in defence and the likes of Eoin O’Dea, Jonny Cooper and Eoin Murchan have that ability and speed to instigate attacks from deep.

“They have lots of attacking quality, as we have as well, and I would imagine that it should be an open enough encounter.

“Mind you, we thought that in advance of last year’s final when St Jude’s were racking up huge scores on their way to the final, but that’s not how the match panned out.

“There will undoubtedly be passages of play when we’ll need to be patient and you would expect our experienced players like Rory O’Carroll and Craig Dias to really come to the fore, as they have all year. We have been fortunate enough to get to a couple of finals recently and it’s a great occasion for all the players, their families and the members of the club.

“We would never take these finals for granted as the Dublin championship is so competitive and we’re all just really looking forward to getting out there and putting in a good performance.

“The lads have shown great character in bouncing back from the disappointment of the All-Ireland final defeat to Kilcoo, but next Sunday is a massive challenge for us and I really can’t see there being much between the teams at the final whistle.

“Hopefully, we’ll come out on the right side of the result, but we’ll need to be at our best to overcome an impressive Na Fianna unit,” added Brennan.