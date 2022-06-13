Sub Michael Ryan leaves it late to clinch it for Castleknock

Castleknock kept their promotion hopes alive as they edged fellow contenders Clontarf by 3-14 to 1-19 in their thrilling Dublin AHL3 encounter at Somerton Park last Friday evening.

With the contest headed towards a share of the spoils after a battling Clontarf comeback, substitute Michael Ryan intercepted a sideline ball and calmly split the posts for the game-defining score.

The hosts impressed from the outset with an Eoin Sawyer goal leaving them 1-6 to 0-2 clear early on and while the visitors clawed their way back, a brace of goals from Conor Chawke in the third quarter and eight Cian Boyle frees were enough to see ‘Knock prevail.

Leaders Setanta kepttheir perfect record with a narrow 0-16 to 0-15 home win against Fingallians.

AHL3: Setanta 0-16 Fingallians 0-15; Kevins 3-10 St Maur’s 2-18; Castleknock 3-14 Clontarf 1-19; Kilmacud Crokes 1-8 Naomh Mearnóg 3-23; Naomh Olaf 1-8 Cuala 4-18; Round Towers Clondalkin 2-16 Commercials 2-16.

Super Sweeney

In AHL4, St Peregrine’s made a short and fruitful trip to Russell Park as they overcame local rivals St Brigid’s by 8-15 to 2-16.

Mark Sweeney set the tone for the visitors, scoring the first three points of the game, and Peregrine’s continued to impress up front thanks to goals by David Carroll, Sweeney, Caelum Moriarty and Kieran O’Sullivan.

Captain Brian Kelleher was in inspired form at midfield and with centre-back Eoin Gleeson and corner-back Conor McPartlin also impressing, St Peregrine’s eased home thanks to further scoring contributions from Sam Beirnes, Kelleher and Joe Fitzmaurice.

Bray Emmets beat Clanna Gael Fontenoy by 2-23 to 2-9 to retain their hold on top spot.

AHL4: St Mark’s 2-10 Ballyboden St Enda’s 4-15; St Brigid’s 2-16 St Peregrine’s 8-15; St Vincent’s 0-14 Na Fianna 5-14; Clanna Gael Fontenoy 2-9 Bray Emmets 2-23; Good Counsel/Liffey Gaels 5-13 Ballinteer St John’s 0-10; Cuala 1-14 St Jude’s 1-14.